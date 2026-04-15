Possible Strong El Niño Could Reshape Florida’s Hurricane Season and Winter

A potentially strong El Niño is now on the radar for later this year, and if that pattern develops, Florida could feel the impacts in more ways than one — from hurricane season to a wetter, more active winter.

The meridional width + strength of the westerly wind bursts so far this year in the Tropical West Pacific is largely unmatched in the observed record & much more akin to the 1982 & 1972 Super El Ninos than 1997. pic.twitter.com/pgRWbUMYQg — Eric Webb (@webberweather) April 8, 2026

NOAA says El Niño is favored to develop during the summer of 2026, and strong events have historically increased rainfall and severe weather across Florida while also tending to suppress Atlantic hurricanes.

The last notable super El Niño happened between 2015 and 2016, and it was among the strongest ENSO events ever recorded, according to NOAA.

via NOAA/CPC

A study published in December 2025 found that super El Niño events can trigger abrupt shifts in temperature and rainfall patterns — and that those impacts may become even more pronounced in a warming climate.