A dragging cold front dissects Florida; a stronger cold front expected for next week

There will be drastic differences over the weekend between the northern and southern halves of Florida, with Central Florida mainly staying cloudy and with a high chance of showers due to the proximity of the cold and, eventually, a stationary front.

This pattern will remain in place throughout the weekend, and another two fronts will push through the state next week, promising to finally kick out the unstable, stuck pattern we will have over the weekend and bring back the sunshine, lower the humidity, and cool the temperatures across the entire peninsula.

The forecast

Northern Florida will continue to have rounds of showers on Friday. There's also a slight chance for a brief passing thunderstorm that could become strong. Friday's storm risk will be mainly focused over the western half of the panhandle, from Tallahassee westward.

Check out how Florida will have a drastic difference between the northern and southern halves. The low-pressure system drags a front, which will keep the instability and "cooler" air over the Panhandle & North Florida throughout the weekend. pic.twitter.com/fV7LGyHDXs — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) December 5, 2025

Central and South Florida will continue under mostly sunny skies, high humidity values, and toasty temperatures. All this will be due to the winds mainly coming from the southwest.

Between Friday morning and Saturday morning, showers will spread across the entire panhandle and extend into North Florida, including the Tampa area. At this point, the cold front will be pushing over northern Florida, but most of the showers and the thick deck of clouds will remain mainly focused across the Panhandle and North Florida. The rain spreads out because the low-pressure system will be sitting near the Big Bend region, dragging a stationary front over the Northern Gulf. Therefore, the constant influx of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact mainly the Panhandle, with isolated showers and thunderstorms over North Florida. Deeper moisture will be available across parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

We forecast the low-pressure system to cross northern Florida on Saturday afternoon and drag the stationary front over land. This will allow the instability to continue impacting the Panhandle and North Florida, and to push a bit more south into the I-4 corridor between Tampa and Orlando. Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms would also impact the Space Coast on Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Across South Florida, the weather is forecast to remain mostly sunny and very warm on Saturday. Highs for Miami on Saturday and Sunday will stay close to the mid-80s. Low's will also remain warmer than average, especially across the southeast coast, into the low 70s in the morning hours throughout the weekend.

1 of 5 — Snip20251204_5.png 2 of 5 — Snip20251204_4.png 3 of 5 — Snip20251204_6.png 4 of 5 — Snip20251204_3.png 5 of 5 — Snip20251204_7.png

By Sunday night, a much stronger low-pressure system will be exiting the northeast, pushing a stronger cold front over the state. This cold front will clear all the instability southward and allow the winds to arrive mainly from the north briefly on Monday—this will open the gates for dry air to take over the northern half of Florida. Dewpoint values (which measure how much water vapor is in the atmosphere, therefore how much humidity we feel) will be low across the Panhandle.

On Tuesday, dewpoint values will be in the 40s, and in some places, they could even fall into the mid-30s. While Central Florida will have dewpoints in the mid-40s, South Florida will also experience some dry air with dewpoints into the 50s.

Keep in mind that when humidity drops to the 30s and there is wind, the chance for fire weather increases. This is something we will be monitoring closely, as the low humidity, combined with the ongoing drought across much of Florida, could spell trouble if fires ignite.

The dry air will make the temperatures feel very comfortable. Temperatures on Tuesday morning will be around the upper 30s to low 40s along the panhandle, with North Florida remaining in the upper 40s to low 50s. In comparison, South Florida will wake up to temperatures in the low 60s.

We're also monitoring the arrival of another cold front that promises to bring another push of cold air for the second weekend of December. We will continue to monitor and bring you updates next week.

