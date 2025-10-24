WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
With a month to go, Florida has avoided landfalling storms — so far

WUFT | By Maia Labbe
Published October 24, 2025 at 10:51 PM EDT
Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 as it moved towards the Gulf Coast. (NOAA)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With one month left in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, no storm has made landfall in Florida. The season runs six months, from June 1 through Nov. 30, and November typically sees fewer storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which keeps records dating to the mid-1800s, reports that 16 tropical cyclones have come within 30 miles of Florida in November, including three hurricanes. Most recently, Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach in November 2022.

Although Florida has been spared so far this year, the season does not officially end until Nov. 30.
Weather
