February's rapid warm up likely to bring an early start to Spring

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted 6 more weeks of winter for the US, but Florida has never beat to Phil's drum. In fact, long range forecasts indicate that the Sunshine State may be getting a jump start on Spring.

It was just a few weeks ago that Florida's Panhandle and North Florida saw freezing temperatures and record-breaking snowfall in January. So the elephant in the room is what happens these next 6 weeks in Florida as we roll towards the official start of Spring by late March.

THE HEAT IS ON



No cold weather for #SWFL as we head into mid-February!



Long range outlooks are lookin' fairly dismal for any cold weather peeps out there.



Temperatures will stay well above average over the next 2 weeks.



Highs: mid 80s

Lows: mid 60s



~ Greg pic.twitter.com/FSgvNtEoG7 — Greg Rule (@WXRules) February 3, 2025

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's 90-day outlook, which was issued Jan. 16, shows weak La Nina conditions are present and expected to last from February through April. While Florida is most familiar with the impacts of La Niña during hurricane season, it also affects Florida other times of the year.

During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the South and cooler than normal in the North. Below-normal precipitation is also expected through April according to The Climate Prediction Center. For the next few weeks, expect warmer temperatures and drier weather across Florida.

You may have noticed your allergies suddenly spiking after trees around the state rebound from January’s arctic blast. Warm temps, little wind and very little rain is helping to increase the pollen state wide, sending allergy suffers indoors.

The sudden springlike warmth has kicked pollen season into gear here in Central Florida... with live oaks leading the way today. pic.twitter.com/oVpEpAh9xU — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) February 5, 2025

The Old Farmer's Almanac long-range forecast also has some predictions for February:



Feb. 13-16: Sunny and mild

Feb. 17-23: Sunny, then heavy rain and turning cold

Feb. 24-28: Sunny, very cold, then turning warmer

And the Farmer’s Almanac predictions for March are for temperatures 3° above average at 71°, with precipitation 2 inches above average.

❄️Halfway through Winter already!☀️ Can you believe it's technically the shortest season at roughly 88.99 days? Learn more: https://t.co/vmMWfGygZr Are you counting down the days until Spring? pic.twitter.com/PXmC9Q2quI — The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) February 3, 2025

Overall, Florida's February weather looks like it will be much warmer and drier than January, with plenty of sunshine on the horizon for most residents to enjoy.