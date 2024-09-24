As Helene approaches Florida, here's what you need to know

Nearly the entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency after the National Hurricane Center updated the forecast Tuesday afternoon. Helene is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall near the Big Bend late Thursday. Helene is also expected to grow in size and scope. Tropical storm force winds extend almost 200 miles from the center. That means more parts of Florida will be impacted over the next 48-72 hours.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the earliest storm-force winds will arrive Wednesday morning for the Keys, Wednesday evening for southwest Florida, and Thursday morning for the northern Gulf Coast.

Tuesday afternoon, a storm surge watch was issued from Flamingo to Indian Pass, Florida, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor. A Hurricane Warning is from the Anclote River to Mexico Beach, Florida. And a hurricane watch is between Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the middle Florida Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge. A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for the Gulf coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay, and west of Mexico Beach to the Walton/Bay County Line. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coasts of Florida and Georgia from the Palm Beach/Martin County line northward to the Savannah River, and for Lake Okeechobee.

State officials say there isn't much time left to prepare for the storm. They are urging residents to review hurricane plans and evacuation routes, if needed. Make sure gas tanks are filled, you have plenty of water, and non-perishable food that will last you several days without power. Also make sure to clean up any loose objects in your yard that could become flying objects in strong winds.

🌀 Just keep spinning... 🌀



A fascinating, high-resolution view of Helene's low-level circulation today. pic.twitter.com/Dvm8mfbzJc — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 24, 2024

Leslie Chapman Henderson, the CEO of FLASH (Federal Alliance for Safe Homes) has some great advice for Floridians in the coming days.

When Florida is under a state of emergency, that activates government agencies to address power outages, blocked roads, and reduced access to health services quicker and more efficiently. It also includes calling up the Florida National Guard as needed.

Counties under a state of emergency are eligible for increased access to services such as fulfilling prescription refills earlier and access to public shelters.

Over the next few days, the Division of Emergency Management will provide updates, including county emergency management information, sandbag use, evacuation information, and more on its website.

9/24, 4PM: There are voluntary & mandatory evacuation orders in effect in 13 counties for Tropical Storm #Helene.



Find out if your county is under an evacuation order at https://t.co/3v9oy5KXz3 & determine if you need to evacuate soon!



⬇️Use the info below to help #MakeAPlan. pic.twitter.com/JqLpmJVWxq — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) September 24, 2024

If you live in a flood prone area and are worried about flooding and/or storm surge, counties that are under a state of emergency have free sandbags available to use. Check with your local municipality for more information on where to get them. You can also click this link from Florida’s Division of Emergency management to get more info on how to prepare for the storm in the coming days:

Click here for the latest from the State of Florida

To make sure your hurricane kit is stocked and ready to go with essentials, read our article and watch our video here:

Click here for your hurricane kit essentials

