Dunnellon considers legal action against CSX

The Dunnellon City Council is considering legal action against businesses connected to February's rail tie fire.

The injunction drafted by Marion County would require CSX and other parties to continue cleanup efforts.

The City Attorney says it would be filed in court, but not served unless progress stalls.

Vice Mayor Tim Inskeep says this action could be costly and make companies like CSX less willing to communicate with local officials.

Many residents say requesting the injunction is necessary to hold those involved accountable.

This comes as some in the community remain unconvinced by recent soil and water testing showing safe toxin levels.

Council member Rex Lehmann echoed residents’ concerns about transparency in the testing process.

The council will meet again on March 11 to hear an update on cleanup efforts and vote on whether to request the injunction.