A wet winter expected for Southeast, National Weather Service says

Weather patterns are changing entering the winter season, and this could continue to bring wetter conditions to the Southeast.

A strong El Niño is already in place and is expected to strengthen. The National Weather Service says there is a one in three chance of a historically strong El Niño that rivals our strongest El Niño events.

Above-average precipitation is likely for the region this winter, but how cold it gets could be a toss-up for any outcome over much of the Southeast. Above-average temperatures are favored for the north.



