Ocala-Marion Transportation Planning Commission seeks public input on future transportation vision

By WUFT News
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:53 PM EST

The Ocala-Marion Transportation Planning Commission wants residents to share their vision for the next 25 years of transportation in Ocala and Marion.

The commission released the 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan survey in April 2024 and now seeks the community’s feedback on transportation priorities and investment decisions.

Residents can also participate in a community workshop that will happen next week. This workshop give residents another opportunity to voice their thoughts and provide feedback on the commission’s transportation priorities and investment decisions.

To complete the 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan Public survey, click here.
Transportation Ocala
