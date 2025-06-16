The Point, June 16, 2025: 'No Kings' protests draw thousands to north central Florida

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Hundreds of people gathered around where several speakers from over 20 community groups addressed the crowd, and live music played. The crowd cheered and clapped after a speaker spoke about what the American flag represents to them: resistance and resilience. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Thousands of Gainesville residents join in the nationwide 'No Kings' protest. "Millions took to the streets spanning over 2,000 protests across America through the 'No Kings movement. There were over 80 protests in Florida."

• WUFT News: Protesters gather in Ocala as part of "No Kings Day" nationwide opposition. "At Ocala’s Downtown Square, protesters packed both sides of a busy street, spanning multiple blocks."

• WUFT News: Former Newberry education advocate sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex crimes. "He will also be placed on a sex offender registry and serve an additional five years of probation."

• WUFT News: Rochelle, Windsor and Grove Park residents urge county to take action about dangerous roads. "Though topics at the listening session ranged from transportation to community engagement, concerns about the quality and safety of Alachua County Road 234 took up most of the conversation."

• Florida Storms: No tropical system threatens Florida: Simple steps to prepare for the season. "If you are one of those waiting to stockpile on supplies when the state implements the tax-free week for hurricane supplies, that week is still up in the air."

• WUFT News: UF expert reacts to RFK reshaping vaccine policy team. "University of Florida epidemiologist Matt Hitchings is choosing to be optimistic about the new appointees...But Hitchings is also concerned about how the public will perceive the changes."

• The Alligator: Florida Attorney General warns Alachua County School Board about co-ed cabins at Camp Crystal Lake. "Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a warning to the Alachua County School Board Friday afternoon following a 'credible complaint' alleging two 'biological boys' were housed in a second-grade girls’ cabin at Camp Crystal Lake, a public school summer camp operated by the district."

• WCJB: Gainesville transportation leaders changing downtown parking policy again after backlash. "Gainesville’s director of transportation, Jesus Gomez, sent commissioners a memo listing nine changes members of his department are making to parking in downtown. Some changes are already implemented, and some are still being worked on."

Around the state

House Budget Chairman Lawrence McClure, in tie, and Senate Appropriations Chairman Ed Hooper, right, discuss the state budget. (Jim Turner/News Service of Florida)

• News Service of Florida: State leaders to vote on budget Monday following weeks of gridlock. "Six weeks after the state budget was expected to be completed, legislative leaders Friday finished negotiating details of a spending plan for the 2025-2026 fiscal year and set the stage for the House and Senate to vote on Monday."

• WUSF-Tampa: 'Nothing's falling off the cliff': A look into Florida's real estate market, slowdown of home sales. "On 'The Florida Roundup,' journalists across the Sunshine State speak about the slowdown of home and condo sales and whether another housing crash could be on our horizon."

• Suncoast Searchlight: Florida troopers tapped surveillance network for immigration searches, raising alarm. "Florida Highway Patrol troopers have used Flock Safety’s private license plate reader system more than 250 times in recent months to aid immigration enforcement efforts — an unusual practice among Florida agencies that has drawn concern from civil liberties advocates."

• WFLA-Tampa: Florida gas prices to rise due to tension between Israel, Iran: AAA. "Florida gas prices are down 14 cents from a week ago, but will go up heading into the week due to tension between Israel and Iran, AAA said."

• Associated Press: The road ahead after the NCAA settlement comes with risk, reward and warnings. "Two days after the approval of a groundbreaking $2.8 billion antitrust settlement, thousands of athletic directors and department personnel traveled to Orlando, Florida, for the annual National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics convention."

• Miami Herald: Miami-Dade mayor was at World Cup party that broke up after Border agent arrived: ‘Troubling’. "A federal immigration agent arrived Wednesday night at an exclusive World Cup party on Biscayne Bay attended by Miami-Dade County’s mayor, who is calling the incident 'deeply troubling' and a potential warning sign that international soccer fans won’t feel safe traveling to Miami next year for the global soccer matches."

• Fox 35 Orlando: Galápagos Tortoise in Miami celebrates first Father's Day on 135th birthday. "Zoo Miami is celebrating a possible world record after Goliath, the Galápagos Tortoise, became a first-time dad right before his 135th birthday."

From NPR News

• National: 3 takeaways from the military parade and No Kings protests on Trump's birthday

• World: Israel hits more Iranian military targets, Iran retaliates on fourth day of conflict

• Weather: Deadly flash floods kill 13 in San Antonio and at least 3 in West Virginia

• National: Suspect in killing of Minnesota lawmaker and husband taken into custody and charged

• Media: Journalists dodge rubber bullets in covering L.A. immigration protests

• Education: Harvard and the Trump administration return to court over international students

• Climate: Emergency alerts go out in Spanish and English, but what happens if you speak another language?

• Health: The doctor said 'be happy.' Music therapy can help cancer patients do that

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.