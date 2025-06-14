WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Thousands of Gainesville residents join in the nationwide 'No Kings' protest

WUFT | By Maria Avlonitis
Published June 14, 2025 at 7:32 PM EDT
Thousands of people attended the Gainesville "No Kings" protest. It is part of a movement seeking to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of American democracy. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
1 of 14  — NKP_1.JPG
Thousands of people attended the Gainesville “No Kings” protest. It is part of a movement seeking to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of American democracy. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Hundreds of people gathered around where several speakers from over 20 community groups addressed the crowd, and live music played. The crowd cheered and clapped after a speaker spoke about what the American flag represents to them: resistance and resilience. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
2 of 14  — NKP_2.JPG
Hundreds of people gathered around where several speakers from over 20 community groups addressed the crowd, and live music played. The crowd cheered and clapped after a speaker spoke about what the American flag represents to them: resistance and resilience. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Peter Sin (left), a Gainesville resident, came to remind people about what he called the "genocide" going on in Gaza. "There are lots of reasons other people are out here, but we want to kind of keep people's minds focused on what's going on in Gaza because it's the worst thing that's happening in the world right now," he said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
3 of 14  — NKP_3.JPG
Peter Sin (left), a Gainesville resident, came to remind people about what he called the "genocide" going on in Gaza. “There are lots of reasons other people are out here, but we want to kind of keep people's minds focused on what's going on in Gaza because it's the worst thing that's happening in the world right now,” he said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars driving honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
4 of 14  — NKP_4.JPG
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars driving honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars driving honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
5 of 14  — NKP_5.JPG
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars driving honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Several protesters came out in unique apparel to communicate the focus of their protest. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
6 of 14  — NKP_6.JPG
Several protesters came out in unique apparel to communicate the focus of their protest. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Sahara Deane, a UF student, and Xochitle Zitlalai, a SF student, came out to stand up for what they believe in. "There's a lot of hatred in the world and a lot of abusive power," Deane said. "That's what the whole No Kings concept is about. So, we're here to protest that." (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
7 of 14  — NKP_7.JPG
Sahara Deane, a UF student, and Xochitle Zitlalai, a SF student, came out to stand up for what they believe in. “There's a lot of hatred in the world and a lot of abusive power,” Deane said. “That's what the whole No Kings concept is about. So, we're here to protest that.” (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street, waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars drove and honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
8 of 14  — NKP_8.JPG
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street, waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars drove by and honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars driving honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
9 of 14  — NKP_9.JPG
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars driving honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars driving honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
10 of 14  — NKP_10.JPG
Hundreds of people gathered along Southwest Sixth Street waving handmade signs and cheering. Cars driving honked in support, and some people in cars even had their own signs or other ways of showing support. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Many protesters got creative with their handmade signs. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
11 of 14  — NKP_11.JPG
Many protesters got creative with their handmade signs. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Tracy Block (right) came out to protest and try to make a difference. She customized an umbrella that has unique panels to switch out whenever she's protesting different causes, she said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
12 of 14  — NKP_12.JPG
Tracy Block (right) came out to protest and try to make a difference. She customized an umbrella that has unique panels to switch out whenever she’s protesting different causes, she said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
It started to rain during the protest, but people continued to protest and hold their signs up. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
13 of 14  — NKP_13.JPG
It started to rain during the protest, but people continued to protest and hold their signs up. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
Mark Deford, a veteran, wore a "Veterans for Peace" shirt. "Nonviolent resistance is the only way we have to push back against the erosion of our civil liberties," he said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)
14 of 14  — NKP_18.JPG
Mark Deford, a veteran, wore a "Veterans for Peace" shirt. “Nonviolent resistance is the only way we have to push back against the erosion of our civil liberties,” he said. (Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News)

Through the rain and sunshine, Gainesville joined a nationwide cry of activism during the “No Kings” protest today.

People of all ages came to protest at Cora. P. Roberson Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The 50501 coalition of Gainesville estimated 3,000 people attended, according to David Arreola, one of the event organizers.

But Gainesville didn’t stand alone. Millions took to the streets spanning over 2,000 protests across America through the “No Kings” movement. There were over 80 protests in Florida.

The nationwide “No Kings” movement seeks to reject what it perceives as authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of American democracy, according to the event’s organizers.

The activism came in response to President Trump’s costly birthday celebration, which falls on the same day as the 250th anniversary of the US Army as well as Flag Day. Army spokesperson Heather J. Hagan said the military parade and festivities are expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million.

Arreola said the 50501 movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, has been growing steadily since the Gainesville chapter started protesting in February.  

“For about five months now, we've been living in a country where the United States Constitution has been an idea, not actually governing our country,” he said. “We are hoping to continue to grow our movement that will result in the end of the presidency of Donald J. Trump and the removal of his vice president JD Vance.”

The “No Kings” movement followed a week of intense protests happening in Los Angeles, where people have protested ICE raids since June 6.

Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines in response to the protests, unleashing chaos on the city. Tear gas and flash bangs were released on protesters as people rioted and threw rocks at police cars.

State officials prepared to respond to the “No Kings” protesters ahead of time. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a podcast that people have permission to hit protesters with their cars if they feel threatened.

Arreola addressed the crowd during the start of the protest to give safety rules, like avoiding blocking sidewalks and being respectful of others. Dozens of volunteers from the 50501 coalition handed out water bottles to people throughout the event, as the temperature reached about 90 degrees.

He said safety, nonviolence, conflict resolution and inclusion were the most important focus points of the protest.

Hundreds of people lined up along Southwest 6th Street, waving signs as cars drove by and honked in support. Weeds of Eden, a local band, played live music during the protest and were joined by people who brought their own drums and tambourines.

There were speakers from more than 20 community organizations throughout the protest, such as Women for Democracy, North Central Florida Indivisible and the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative.

Xochitle Zitlali, a student at Santa Fe College, protested on Saturday for the first time in her life.  She held a sign reading “No sign is big enough to list all of the reasons I’m here #FDT.”

She said she came to set an example for her younger sisters.

“I want to show them that they are able to speak out freely and they deserve to grow up in a country that allows them to speak out freely,” Zitlai said.

There were many children in attendance, some holding their own signs, and others playing in the park. Jeff Holcomb, a Newberry resident, brought his 12-year-old daughter to protest President Trump’s military parade and show their disproval of the administration.

They held signs that read “Democracy Trump’s Monarchy” and “Trump is not my king.”

“[We’re] basically trying to remind everybody that we're a democracy and that we vote for presidents and our elected officials,” Holcomb said, “and they don't get to act without our authorization.”

He said he’s hoping for more checks and balances on the executive branch, and assurance it’s not breaking the law.

People from all political backgrounds came to the non-partisan protest. Tracy Block, a Gainesville resident, said she doesn’t believe in what the Trump administration is doing. She said she came to practice the right to peacefully protest and fight for the constitution.

“Once we lose that we are in trouble,” Block said.

She said she will continue to call state representatives and protest.

“I want our representatives to know we are watching how they vote, and we will certainly make our voices heard in the primaries,” Block said.

Imani Mosley, an assistant professor of musicology at the University of Florida, said she was excited to see what the Gainesville protest would look like. She was excited to see the Gainesville community support marginalized groups and stand up for their rights.

“ I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday morning," Mosley said.

She said she’s been to a lot of Gainesville protests, but she has never seen so many people come out to protest with the energy the crowd had.

“I think it's amazing to know that when things really get down and into it, that there's huge support here in the community to come out and come together,” Mosley said.

As the hours went on, and throughout the rain and heat, there was constant conversation, cheers and music at the park.  Miranda Thalia Mott, a Gainesville resident, was very happy with the protest turnout.

“ The energy has been incredible,” Mott said. “I can't believe that its just stayed so happy the whole time. I haven't seen anybody sad or upset.”

She came to support several different causes such as supporting women’s rights, protesting for Palestine and advocating against ICE raids.

“I'm not somebody that has any reason to be afraid when I come to this protest, when I know there are people who are afraid,” Mott said. “So I'm going to do my due diligence and come out here and share my voice.”

There was a light presence of counter-protestors who came in support of President Trump, but there was no conflict at the Gainesville “No Kings” protest. There were three reported arrests of counter-protestors at the Ocala “No Kings” protest."
Government and Politics
Maria Avlonitis
Maria is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
