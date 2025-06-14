Thousands of Gainesville residents join in the nationwide 'No Kings' protest

Through the rain and sunshine, Gainesville joined a nationwide cry of activism during the “No Kings” protest today.

People of all ages came to protest at Cora. P. Roberson Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The 50501 coalition of Gainesville estimated 3,000 people attended, according to David Arreola, one of the event organizers.

But Gainesville didn’t stand alone. Millions took to the streets spanning over 2,000 protests across America through the “No Kings” movement. There were over 80 protests in Florida.

The nationwide “No Kings” movement seeks to reject what it perceives as authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of American democracy, according to the event’s organizers.

The activism came in response to President Trump’s costly birthday celebration, which falls on the same day as the 250th anniversary of the US Army as well as Flag Day. Army spokesperson Heather J. Hagan said the military parade and festivities are expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million.

Arreola said the 50501 movement, which stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement, has been growing steadily since the Gainesville chapter started protesting in February.

“For about five months now, we've been living in a country where the United States Constitution has been an idea, not actually governing our country,” he said. “We are hoping to continue to grow our movement that will result in the end of the presidency of Donald J. Trump and the removal of his vice president JD Vance.”

The “No Kings” movement followed a week of intense protests happening in Los Angeles, where people have protested ICE raids since June 6.

Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines in response to the protests, unleashing chaos on the city. Tear gas and flash bangs were released on protesters as people rioted and threw rocks at police cars.

State officials prepared to respond to the “No Kings” protesters ahead of time. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a podcast that people have permission to hit protesters with their cars if they feel threatened.

Arreola addressed the crowd during the start of the protest to give safety rules, like avoiding blocking sidewalks and being respectful of others. Dozens of volunteers from the 50501 coalition handed out water bottles to people throughout the event, as the temperature reached about 90 degrees.

He said safety, nonviolence, conflict resolution and inclusion were the most important focus points of the protest.

Hundreds of people lined up along Southwest 6th Street, waving signs as cars drove by and honked in support. Weeds of Eden, a local band, played live music during the protest and were joined by people who brought their own drums and tambourines.

There were speakers from more than 20 community organizations throughout the protest, such as Women for Democracy, North Central Florida Indivisible and the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative.

Xochitle Zitlali, a student at Santa Fe College, protested on Saturday for the first time in her life. She held a sign reading “No sign is big enough to list all of the reasons I’m here #FDT.”

She said she came to set an example for her younger sisters.

“I want to show them that they are able to speak out freely and they deserve to grow up in a country that allows them to speak out freely,” Zitlai said.

There were many children in attendance, some holding their own signs, and others playing in the park. Jeff Holcomb, a Newberry resident, brought his 12-year-old daughter to protest President Trump’s military parade and show their disproval of the administration.

They held signs that read “Democracy Trump’s Monarchy” and “Trump is not my king.”

“[We’re] basically trying to remind everybody that we're a democracy and that we vote for presidents and our elected officials,” Holcomb said, “and they don't get to act without our authorization.”

He said he’s hoping for more checks and balances on the executive branch, and assurance it’s not breaking the law.

People from all political backgrounds came to the non-partisan protest. Tracy Block, a Gainesville resident, said she doesn’t believe in what the Trump administration is doing. She said she came to practice the right to peacefully protest and fight for the constitution.

“Once we lose that we are in trouble,” Block said.

She said she will continue to call state representatives and protest.

“I want our representatives to know we are watching how they vote, and we will certainly make our voices heard in the primaries,” Block said.

Imani Mosley, an assistant professor of musicology at the University of Florida, said she was excited to see what the Gainesville protest would look like. She was excited to see the Gainesville community support marginalized groups and stand up for their rights.

“ I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday morning," Mosley said.

She said she’s been to a lot of Gainesville protests, but she has never seen so many people come out to protest with the energy the crowd had.

“I think it's amazing to know that when things really get down and into it, that there's huge support here in the community to come out and come together,” Mosley said.

As the hours went on, and throughout the rain and heat, there was constant conversation, cheers and music at the park. Miranda Thalia Mott, a Gainesville resident, was very happy with the protest turnout.

“ The energy has been incredible,” Mott said. “I can't believe that its just stayed so happy the whole time. I haven't seen anybody sad or upset.”

She came to support several different causes such as supporting women’s rights, protesting for Palestine and advocating against ICE raids.

“I'm not somebody that has any reason to be afraid when I come to this protest, when I know there are people who are afraid,” Mott said. “So I'm going to do my due diligence and come out here and share my voice.”

There was a light presence of counter-protestors who came in support of President Trump, but there was no conflict at the Gainesville “No Kings” protest. There were three reported arrests of counter-protestors at the Ocala “No Kings” protest."