The Point, April 11, 2025: Climate change fuels higher costs for federal crop insurance

The stories near you

As a partner in his dad's operation, Clay Fulford has seen hurricanes, floods and droughts sweep across the family's fields. Here, he holds a cotton stem snapped by Hurricane Helene last fall. (Courtesy of Clay Fulford)

• WUFT News: A federal program insures farmers during hurricanes. Climate change is driving up its cost. "The Federal Crop Insurance Program, so far spared from the Trump Administration’s sweeping cuts, costs the government an average of $9 billion annually. Climate change could raise its price tag by up to a third by 2080, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service."

• WUFT News: Rashada lawsuit can proceed to discovery, judge rules. "Florida finds itself amid a first-of-its-type NIL case stemming from a $13.85 million deal that fell through. The lawsuit alleges that in the summer of 2022, Rashada, a top-rated quarterback recruit in the class of 2023, flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida."

• WUFT News: Santa Fe financial aid is still struggling to disperse funds. "After promising progress over a month ago, Santa Fe’s financial aid issues remain unresolved, leaving numerous students without their expected funding."

• WUFT News: Hoggetowne Medieval Faire to stay at Depot Park for 2026, but long-term venue remains uncertain. "Known for its jousting tournaments, fire breathers, artisans and family-friendly performances, the fair traditionally spanned three weekends and attracted thousands of visitors each year. But since relocating to Depot Park in 2024, the fair has only run for a single weekend – a shift that has raised concern among vendors, performers and city staff alike."

• WUFT News: Marion County leaders back Senate bill that would take ‘Molly’s Law’ statewide. "Ocala residents and elected officials spoke in favor of a state bill Thursday that would create an online database of people convicted on animal abuse charges in Florida. The bill is named after a dog that a St. Petersburg man adopted then decapitated a few days later, and was inspired by a similar ordinance passed by Marion County commissioners."

• WUFT News: Gainesville’s bats return as mating season begins. "The bat houses host between 450,000 and 500,000 bats when at full capacity. But as of November 2024, UF Environmental Health and Safety found the houses’ bat population was alarmingly low, with less than 100,000 bats, according to UF EHS. Now, the bat population is slowly increasing – indicating that the colony’s numbers will soon return to normal."

• WUFT News: A Gainesville artists’ workshop survived two big challenges to keep inspiring comics. "The organization opened in 2012, during a rise of local arts communities in Gainesville, and hosted primarily in-person workshops. Now, in 2025 the workshop continues to create community locally and globally via technology first popularized during the pandemic."

• WUFT News: Birding in Gainesville: A journey of discovery with the Alachua Audubon Society. "For Tim Hardin, a seasoned birder and Vice President of the Alachua Audubon Society, these walks represent more than just an opportunity to spot birds, they are a way to foster community, appreciate nature and spread a passion for environmental preservation."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Peanut butter jars line the shelves in a Gainesville grocery store. (Kelly Ralph/WUFT File Photo)

• WUSF-Tampa: Lawmakers could repeal SNAP provision that protects benefits for working families. "The policy, known as broad-based categorical eligibility (BBCE), raises gross income requirements and considers other monthly expenses, like housing and childcare, when determining qualification for the grocery benefit."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida Senate President unveils tax reduction compromise package. "Wednesday night, Senate President Ben Albritton announced his chamber will release a compromise package that includes adding cloths and shoes under $75 to the list of products exempted from sales tax, while continuing various sales tax holidays and commissioning a study to determine the effects of eliminating property taxes."

• Associated Press: Florida brings charges against a man jailed on federal counts of trying to assassinate Trump. "A man already jailed on federal charges of attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump as he golfed last fall will face additional state terrorism and attempted murder charges, Florida's attorney general said Thursday."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Senate budget includes $50 million for food insecure Floridians. "The Florida Senate is committing $50 million of its proposed budget to address food insecurity and help the state’s farmers. The money would expand food banks while connecting fresh food grown or produced in-state to those in need. The proposal comes as programs on the federal level are facing cuts."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida Forest Service says it has seen twice as many wildfires compared to last year so far. "Director Rick Dolan said, so far this year, they've responded to twice as many wildfires as the same time in 2024 – and they're expecting more. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said the agency expects to fight 1,500 to 2,000 more fires by the end of May."

• Central Florida Public Media: DeSantis, legislature fight over who gets to pick university presidents. "The bill would make searches for university and college presidents public again at Florida's public institutions of higher learning. It would also stop the Board of Governors from making final hiring or firing decisions, placing this power back in the hands of university search committees and boards of trustees."

• WUSF-Tampa: Pollution, overpumping and hurricanes are taking a toll on Crystal River's springs. "Nitrogen and phosphorous from septic tanks and lawn fertilizer spawn the growth of algae. That smothers the eelgrass that is one of the anchors of the food chain for marine life, including Crystal River's famous manatees."



From NPR News

