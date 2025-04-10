Birding in Gainesville: A journey of discovery with the Alachua Audubon Society

On the first Wednesday of each month, a group of bird enthusiasts gather at Sweetwater Wetlands Park in Gainesville, eager to see the migration of songbirds and shorebirds.

For Tim Hardin, a seasoned birder and Vice President of the Alachua Audubon Society, these walks represent more than just an opportunity to spot birds, they are a way to foster community, appreciate nature and spread a passion for environmental preservation.

Hardin, 40, discovered his love for birding in 2019, shortly after moving from New York City to Gainesville. His first encounter with bird watching came by chance. He was relaxing in a hammock in his backyard when he spotted a tiny warbler, forever changing his perspective on the natural world.

“I was dumbfounded,” Hardin said. “My mind was blown, and I quickly became obsessed. It hasn’t waned since.”

That moment sparked passion which started a journey into birding that would lead him to Sweetwater Wetlands Park, a local hotspot for birdwatchers in Alachua County. It was here that he found a welcoming community of birders and began leading walks with the Alachua Audubon Society, sharing his knowledge and guiding others to see birds they may have walked by.

“I just wanted to see what I was missing,” Hardin said. He started by attending a Wednesday wetland walk at the park where he experienced the beauty of birding on a more intimate level.

“I saw birds I’d never seen before, like the purple gallinule. I was just blown away. It was a completely new experience” Hardin said.

The society’s weekly Wednesday walks and monthly excursions attract birdwatchers of all levels. These outings are designed not just to identify birds, but to immerse participants in the habitat that sustains them.

Sweetwater Wetlands, with its unique blend of wetland and forest biomes, is home to a variety of species, making it a prime location for birding enthusiasts. It’s here that Hardin often leads his group, where the sounds of warblers and shorebirds fill the air and participants learn how to listen carefully and observe their surroundings.

For Hardin, birding is not just about spotting birds with your eyes, it’s also about developing a deep connection to nature through listening. “Ear birding was intimidating at first,” he said, referring to the practice of identifying birds by their calls and songs.

“But it’s all about spending time in the field and learning. It took a lot of repetition and practice, but once it clicked, it made a huge difference in my birding experience.”

Hardin credits much of his progress to the help of fellow birders and community members, particularly those in the Alachua Audubon Society.

“I try to get people into ear birding because it’s such an important skill,” he said. “The community here is so helpful and generous with their time. People will share what they know, and that’s what makes this place so special.”

Sweetwater Wetlands Park, with its unique combination of southern and northern species, offers a one-of-a-kind birding experience.

“Alachua County occupies a very unique space geographically,” Hardin explained. “We get both tropical and northern birds, making it an incredible place for birdwatching.”

The variety of habitats in the area attracts rare species like the broad-winged hawk and short-tailed hawk, along with seasonal visitors like the orange-crowned warbler.

Doug Gilmore, 60, a longtime bird enthusiast, has been attending birding walks for years and credits much of his success in the field to leaders like Hardin.

“Tim has an amazing ear,” Gilmore said. “There are times when we’re out walking, and suddenly he’ll stop and point out a bird that I can’t hear at all. Then, we all get a chance to see it.”

Gilmore, who has been birdwatching since his childhood but became more involved after retiring, loves the variety that Sweetwater Wetlands offers.

“It’s just a great place,” he said. “You get great leaders, and you see birds you might not otherwise notice. We’ve had over 60 species on one walk, and it’s always a great experience.”

Gilmore was particularly taken by the baby great blue herons he saw on his recent walk, as they climbed out of their nests waiting for their parents to return with food.

The Alachua Audubon Society’s birding walks are known for their accessibility and the generosity of the birders who lead them. Hardin emphasizes that these walks are not just for experts but for anyone with a curiosity about nature. “We have a very welcoming group here,” Hardin said. “People help each other, and that’s what makes this community special.”

For participants like Gilmore and others, these walks are more than just a hobby, they are a way to connect with both nature and like-minded individuals. With Hardin and other tour guides’ guidance, birders gain a new appreciation for the natural world and the Alachua Audubon Society continues to foster a strong and vibrant community in Gainesville.

Whether you're a seasoned birder or a beginner looking to explore the world of birdwatching, the Alachua Audubon Society’s walks provide an opportunity to see Gainesville from a new perspective, one bird at a time.

