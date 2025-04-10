Hoggetowne Medieval Faire to stay at Depot Park for 2026, but long-term venue remains uncertain

The future of one of Gainesville’s most beloved annual traditions will remain downtown for at least another year.

The Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to continue hosting the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park for 2026, under the assumption that the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department receives the $130,000 it needs to fund the fair.

The decision was made during the General Policy Committee meeting, which directed city staff to identify potential sources of funding, seek new event partners and further explore alternate long-term sites for the festival.

The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire was first established in 1986 and has grown into a staple of the culture of North Central Florida.

Known for its jousting tournaments, fire breathers, artisans and family-friendly performances, the fair traditionally spanned three weekends and attracted thousands of visitors each year.

But since relocating to Depot Park in 2024, the fair has only run for a single weekend – a shift that has raised concern among vendors, performers and city staff alike. It was held at Depot Park on the last weekend of January again this year.

Gainesville-based blacksmith Jordan Borstelmann said he worries about the strain that a single weekend event puts on vendors.

“Being one weekend is going to be really tough on the vendor side of things,” he said.

Borstelmann said it takes him nearly five hours to set up his tent and blacksmithing equipment.

“I’m then asked to take all of that down at the end of the fair on Sunday night when I’m already just blown out and tired,” he said. “That’s really difficult to ask of your vendors.”

While Borstelmann said he remains committed to attending as long as the city can host the event, he’s worried that many out-of-town vendors may not return without a longer schedule.

Reenactors engage in a traditional fencing demonstration during the 2025 Hoggetowne Medieval Faire at Depot Park, one of Gainesville's most beloved and anticipated events. (Rhiannon Thomas/WUFT News)

Other artists expressed similar concerns in public comments submitted to the city, highlighting the financial and logistical issues with a shorter timeline.

Ashley Ladnyk, director of the living chessboard show at the fair, also expressed her concerns.

“I will try and implore each and every one of you to look for a more permanent site,” she said. “Part of the magic of the medieval fair is being able to transport to a different time and place. Not being able to stake our tents and have that illusion for our audience does kind of pull them out of it.”

“It’s hard to transport yourself to the 1100s when you have cars zipping by you and you can very clearly see them,” she added. “This is something that the community needs and something that the community wants.”

The city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs echoed these concerns in a presentation to the committee and outlined the logistical challenges of holding the event at Depot Park long term.

Roxy Gonzalez, the director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs, said the site makes it difficult to safely stake tents and infrastructure into the ground. “The reality is Depot Park ultimately is not going to give the effect of the medieval fair, no matter what,” she said.

To restore the immersive medieval atmosphere, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs staff outlined a list of criteria for a new venue: at least 60 acres of flat, dry land within four miles of Gainesville city limits, vehicular access for equipment transport and secure overnight storage for vendors’ setups.

“If it goes multiple weekends, the vendor supplies stay there,” Gonzalez said. “So you need to get security out there every day, seven days a week. It is kind of a risky thing because it’s not a closed-in park.”

City commissioners said they supported keeping the fair at Depot Park for next year, while also acknowledging that its success may depend on outside partnerships.

Some of the alternative sites mentioned were the Gainesville Raceway, located about 7 miles north of the airport and the former Gainesville Job Corps Center, located on Northeast Waldo Road.

“This is a beloved community event,” said Commissioner Bryan Eastman. “But we have to figure out a sustainable way forward.”