The Point, April 8, 2025: Gators win NCAA National Championship

The stories near you

A Gator fan cheers during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Florida Gators defeat Houston for NCAA championship. "It was the scream heard ‘round Gainesville and, perhaps, the entirety of collegiate sports. A thunderous clangor rang out from the more than 11,000 fans wedged together at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center."

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: Florida men's basketball claims national title over Houston. "The Gators hoist the trophy as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas."

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: Gator fans celebrate their team's NCAA basketball championship. "Gator fans cheer during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GPD Investigation: Officers followed protocol during October arrest inside church. "In a March 31 interview with Mainstreet, GPD Chief Nelson Moya called the arrest an unfortunate set of circumstances, but he stood by the actions of officers and said if the same set of circumstances arise again, he would expect GPD officers to make the same choices."

• The Alligator: What the RTS proposed summer service change means for Gainesville. "UF, who pays for nearly 50% of RTS’ annual budget, previously proposed slicing its $14 million contribution in half in April 2024. But, the UF Board of Trustees and the City of Gainesville made an agreement in January to keep funding the same throughout 2025 until new terms were made."

• Mainstreet Daily News: City of Alachua receives clean audit report. "The report came back clean on financial statements, internal control and compliance, federal single audit and investment of excess funds. The auditors also had no written comments for the current year."

• WCJB: Firefighters in Citra celebrate the grand opening of a new fire station. "Officials say they were able to open up “Fire Station Two” thanks to the county’s penny sales tax. The facility includes new equipment and a safe haven baby box."

Around the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

• Tampa Bay Times ($): DeSantis officials assigned $10 million to his wife’s charity. Was it legal? "The unusual injection of cash was part of an undisclosed settlement agreement involving Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration. The money went to the Hope Florida Foundation, a nonprofit that was established by the state to help realize Casey DeSantis’ vision to reshape welfare."

• The Florida Roundup: Jacksonville council members debate illegal immigration ordinance that mandates jail time. "Jacksonville is in the spotlight for its recent efforts on immigration enforcement. The city is the first in Florida and possibly the country to approve an ordinance criminalizing illegal immigration."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida lawmakers weigh in on President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs. "The stock market dipped after the tariffs were announced, and economists are projecting they could reduce consumer spending and increase costs if they remain long term. That could impact Florida’s budget by decreasing tax revenue, while increasing costs."

• WLRN-Miami: Delays in unemployment payments leave many without financial support. A Miami woman tells her story. "For nearly five months, Angela Terrell never saw a penny from her unemployment payments. She still hasn’t. She quickly found herself in a financial crisis, relying on family to pay her rent and bills for her apartment in the Little River neighborhood."

• WUSF-Tampa: Mounting habitat pressures prompt new conservation program for ailing Florida bird. "The Cape Sable seaside sparrow is threatened by some of the most complex water management infrastructure on Earth in the Everglades, and now sea level rise."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida bills seek to define who is an ‘unborn’ person, and give them protections. "House Bill 1517 and its Senate companion, SB 1284, are known as the Civil Liability for the Wrongful Death of an Unborn Child bills. Both would extend provisions of personal injury laws to unborn fetuses, allowing surviving family members to seek compensation as a result of negligence."

• WUSF-Tampa: These Florida bills target contentious social issues. "Book removals, DEI restrictions and more. There may be fewer bills targeting social issues in Florida this session, but there's still plenty to keep an eye on."

• WLRN-Miami: Congresswoman Wilson demands access to Krome facility amid allegations of mistreatment of immigrants. "'I have heard directly from immigration lawyers about the unacceptable conditions at Krome, including reports of individuals sleeping on the concrete floor, detainees being deprived of adequate food, and female detainees being held in a facility designated for men,' wrote Wilson in her letter Monday to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem."

From NPR News

• Health: Health secretary RFK Jr. endorses the MMR vaccine — stoking fury among his supporters

• Economy: World markets regain some ground after Trump tariffs shock investors

• Business: How a false X post about pausing tariffs led to multi-trillion-dollar market swings

• World: China vows retaliation and a 'fight to the end' after Trump's latest tariff threat

• National: Deadline looms in case of Maryland man's wrongful deportation to El Salvador

• National: International students spoke out against the war in Gaza. Now, some face deportation

• Economy: Tariffs are fueling fears of a recession. What does it take to actually declare one?

• National: They had left their DEI roles. Trump still fired them

• National: Most Americans want to read more books. We just don't.

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.