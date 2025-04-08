Photo gallery: Florida men's basketball claims national title over Houston
1 of 24 — 01 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 27.JPG
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) watches the confetti fall as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
2 of 24 — 02 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 03.JPG
Florida guard Bennett Andersen (22) reaches his hand out to fans as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
3 of 24 — 03 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 06.JPG
Florida guard Isaiah Brown (20) dunks over guard Cooper Josefsberg (33) before the game as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
4 of 24 — 04 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 07.JPG
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) goes up for a floater as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
5 of 24 — 05 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 19.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) goes up for a basket as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
6 of 24 — 06 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 09.JPG
Florida forward/center Alex Condon (21) goes up for a layup against Houston forward J’Wan Roberts (13) as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
7 of 24 — 07 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 18.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) dribble fakes the ball as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
8 of 24 — 08 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 20.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) goes up for a basket as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
9 of 24 — 09 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 15.JPG
Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen (11) drives into the paint against Houston guard Milos Uzan (7) as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
10 of 24 — 10 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 13.JPG
Florida forward/center Alex Condon (21) dunks as he is fouled by Houston forward Joseph Tugler (11) as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
11 of 24 — 11 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 08.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) calls for a screen as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
12 of 24 — 12 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 36.JPG
Florida Head Coach Todd Golden claps as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
13 of 24 — 13 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 21.JPG
Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen (11) goes up for a contested basket against Houston guard Milos Uzan (7) as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
14 of 24 — 14 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 17.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) fires a three-pointer as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
15 of 24 — 15 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 24.JPG
Florida forward/center Alex Condon (21) dives for a loose ball as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
16 of 24 — 16 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 22.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) celebrates a defensive stop as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
17 of 24 — 17 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 25.JPG
Florida guard Will Richard (5) runs as the buzzer ends while guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) jumps into center Micah Handlogten’s (3) arms as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
18 of 24 — 18 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 26.JPG
The Gators hoist the trophy as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
19 of 24 — 19 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 28.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) and guard Will Richard (5) pose as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
20 of 24 — 20 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 31.JPG
Florida Head Coach Todd Golden celebrates as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
21 of 24 — 21 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 34.JPG
Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) hypes up the crowd after cutting his piece of the net down as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
22 of 24 — 22 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 35.JPG
Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) cuts down the net as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
23 of 24 — 23 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 33.JPG
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) celebrates with students as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
24 of 24 — 24 040725 UF Basketball Championship ML 32.JPG
Gators students celebrate a basket as the Florida Gators face the Houston Cougars on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)
