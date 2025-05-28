The Point, May 28, 2025: UF Board confirms Ono as president

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Dr. Santa Ono, the sole finalist to become the next president at the University of Florida, speaks during a public forum for faculty at Emerson Hall regarding his plans for the university. (Juan Carlos Chaoui/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: UF Board of Trustees supports Santa Ono for president with unanimous vote. "The appointment will become official once it is confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors, which is scheduled to meet next month. The agenda for that meeting has not yet been released."

• WUFT News: Coaches are trying to use artificial intelligence to win more games. "Coaches are using AI to win games by using fitness trackers and wearable sensors to help tell a coach when a player needs more rest or training, according to UF doctoral engineering student Mollie Brewer. By using AI, coaches can create optimal training programs for players to help them strategically win games."

• WCJB: Alachua County commissioners wary of loaning $253,000 to Archer for wastewater facility project. "Archer’s leaders asked for $253,000 from the county’s Infrastructure Surtax fund, allocated to be spent by Archer for public works projects. County officials only agreed to pay $68,732, and told Archer’s leaders to ask Newberry for the rest."

• WCJB: Constellation Charter appeals closure after Alachua County School Board vote. "In a letter, Constellation School Board members call out the district, saying they are acting like the 'judge, jury, and executioner' by shutting down the school. They argue the district didn’t follow the law governing how a charter school may be shut down."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Santa Fe College appoints former Gator assistant as new head basketball coach. "Previous head coach Russ Jackson resigned in March. Jackson stepped down after two seasons with the Saints (22-35) to take a similar role at Daytona State College."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Keystone Heights high schooler to compete at Ronald Reagan Debate Series National Championship. "Keystone Heights senior Erabelle Contant scored a spot in the Ronald Reagan Debate Series National Championship in July after winning the event’s Florida Regional Competition this month."

Governor Ron DeSantis signs a bill allowing school guardians in childcare facilities. (Governor Ron DeSantis/X)

• Central Florida Public Media: DeSantis signs new laws, many focused on education policy in Florida. "Many of the bills that Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law so far from this year’s session have to do with education, and can be broken down into a few distinct categories."

• Florida Trident: State should have audited $10 million Hope Florida deal -- it didn’t happen. "A $67 million Medicaid settlement deal at the center of a criminal investigation reaching the top levels of the DeSantis Administration was struck without any oversight from the state’s Chief Financial Officer, in contravention of traditional practice and possibly of Florida law."

• News Service of Florida: Florida seeks to toss out lawsuit questioning city immigration enforcement agreement requirements. "The lawsuit centers on what are known as 287(g) agreements, which local governments can enter with the federal government to provide training and authority to local police to help enforce immigration laws."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Marion Hammer is suing the NRA on grounds of breaching her contract. "Marion Hammer is synonymous with the National Rifle Association, especially in her home state of Florida. But now she’s suing the gun rights organization on the grounds that they’ve breached their contract with her."

• Central Florida Public Media: Pediatric flu deaths remain high in Florida as child vaccination rates fall. "For the last two years, Florida’s pediatric deaths have been high relative to recent years, with the 2023-2024 and the 2024-2025 seasons both seeing a state total of 20 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health. This season, Florida’s total made up 9% of the national pediatric deaths observed."

• Associated Press: Trump's immigration crackdown unnerves Cuban exiles long shielded from deportation. "While President Donald Trump's mass deportation pledge has frightened migrants from many nations, it has come as something of a shock to the 2.4 million Cuban-Americans, who strongly backed the Republican twice and have long enjoyed a place of privilege in the U.S. immigration system."

• WUSF-Tampa: It's time to start preparing your hurricane documents. "There's a lot to consider when preparing for an approaching storm. Get a head start on hurricane season by arranging your important documents now."

• USA Today ($): FSU loses $53 million in research funds in DOGE cuts; it almost was double that. "A question about whether any positions will be cut because of the drop in grant funding is pending with the university."



• Media: NPR and Colorado public radio stations sue Trump White House

• Education: Trump administration moves to cancel remaining federal funds to Harvard

• Business: 'We're in a holding pattern': Home sales and building slump in the face of uncertainty

• Economy: What makes manufacturing jobs special? The answer could help rebuild the middle class

• Health: No hospitals: How war collapsed one city's health care system

• National: The Scripps National Spelling Bee celebrates its 100th anniversary this week

• Science: Hells Canyon, the deepest gorge in the U.S., is surprisingly young

• National: Word of the Week: How 'pride' shifted from vice to a symbol of LGBTQ empowerment

