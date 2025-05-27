WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
UF Board of Trustees supports Santa Ono for president with unanimous vote

By WUFT News
Published May 27, 2025 at 2:04 PM EDT

The University of Florida Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously voted to appoint Santa Ono as the institution’s next president.

Ono is known as a renowned biomedical researcher and university leader. He has led top institutions including the University of Michigan.

Ono addressed university concerns that garnered national attention. He spoke out against antisemitism, promised to uphold academic freedom and stressed the importance of belonging. He also committed to strengthening mental health support and listening closely to the campus community.

Trustees say he brings a strong on innovation, inclusion and student well-being.

The appointment will become official once it is confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors, which is scheduled to meet next month. The agenda for that meeting has not yet been released.

If confirmed, Dr. Ono will become UF's 14th president.
WUFT News
