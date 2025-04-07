WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Gator fans celebrate their team's NCAA basketball championship

WUFT | By Ashleigh Lucas,
Lee Ann AndersonLibby CliftonReyhan Kepic
Published April 7, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT
People take to University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., to celebrate the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
1 of 23  — 01 040725 Gators Win AL 14.JPG
People take to University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., to celebrate the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
University of Florida fans crowd into the O'Connell Center to wathc the NCAA Championship game in Gainesville, Fla., on April 7, 2025. People cram through the line only for the doors to shut an hour before the game due to the O'Connell center reaching full capacity. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
2 of 23  — 02 040725 UF Basketball Championship LC 03.JPG
University of Florida fans crowd into the O'Connell Center to wathc the NCAA Championship game in Gainesville, Fla., on April 7, 2025. People cram through the line only for the doors to shut an hour before the game due to the O'Connell center reaching full capacity. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
A Gator fan screams during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
3 of 23  — 03 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 08.JPG
A Gator fan screams during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
A Gator fan stresses while watching the game at NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
4 of 23  — 04 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 10.JPG
A Gator fan stresses while watching the game at NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
A Gator fan stresses while watching the game at NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
5 of 23  — 05 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 12.JPG
A Gator fan stresses while watching the game at NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
A Gator fan cheers during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
6 of 23  — 06 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 07.JPG
A Gator fan cheers during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
A Gator fan stresses while watching the game at NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
7 of 23  — 07 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA11.JPG
A Gator fan stresses while watching the game at NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
A Gator fan watches in anticipation during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
8 of 23  — 08 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 13.JPG
A Gator fan watches in anticipation during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
A Gator fan celebrates during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
9 of 23  — 09 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 14.JPG
A Gator fan celebrates during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Gator fans cheer during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
10 of 23  — 10 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 15.JPG
Gator fans cheer during the NCAA Championship watch party in the Stephen O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Gator fans storm the court following UF's win in the men's basketball NCAA Championship during a watch party in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
11 of 23  — 11 040725 UF Basketball Championship LC 12.JPG
Gator fans storm the court following UF’s win in the men’s basketball NCAA Championship during a watch party in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center In Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
A Gator fan celebrates in the O'Connell Center after the Gators defeated Houston to win the national championship in San Antonio on Monday night. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
12 of 23  — 12 040725 UF Basketball Championship LC 11.JPG
A Gator fan celebrates in the O'Connell Center after the Gators defeated Houston to win the national championship in San Antonio on Monday night. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
People celebrate at First Magnitude Brewing Company in Gainesville, Fla., after the Gators win the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
13 of 23  — 13 040725 Gators Win AL 25.JPG
People celebrate at First Magnitude Brewing Company in Gainesville, Fla., after the Gators win the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A police officer holds a Florida Gators flag toward the crowd in Gainesville, Fla., after the Gators beat the Cougars at the National Championship Monday, April 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
14 of 23  — 14 040725 Gators Win AL 08.JPG
A police officer holds a Florida Gators flag toward the crowd in Gainesville, Fla., after the Gators beat the Cougars at the National Championship Monday, April 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Gator fans take to the streets after the Gators won the NCAA Championship in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
15 of 23  — 15 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 28.JPG
Gator fans take to the streets after the Gators won the NCAA Championship in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
A UF fan sits on someone's shoulders and chugs a drink on University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., after UF won the NCAA Championship on April 7, 2025. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
16 of 23  — 16 040725 UF Basketball Championship LC 14.JPG
A UF fan sits on someone's shoulders and chugs a drink on University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., after UF won the NCAA Championship on April 7, 2025. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
People celebrate in the rain on University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
17 of 23  — 17 040725 Gators Win AL 17.JPG
People celebrate in the rain on University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People take to University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., to celebrate the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
18 of 23  — 18 040725 Gators Win AL 01.JPG
People take to University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., to celebrate the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Gator fans take to the streets after the Gators won the NCAA Championship in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
19 of 23  — 20 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 22.JPG
Gator fans take to the streets after the Gators won the NCAA Championship in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
People celebrate on University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
20 of 23  — 21 040725 Gators Win AL 13.JPG
People celebrate on University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., the Gators winning the National Championship against Houston Monday, April, 7, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Gator fans climb the traffic pole after the Gators won the NCAA Championship in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
21 of 23  — 22 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 21.JPG
Gator fans climb the traffic pole after the Gators won the NCAA Championship in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Gator fans take to the streets after the Gators won the NCAA Championship in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
22 of 23  — 23 040725 UF Basketball Championship LA 30.JPG
Gator fans take to the streets after the Gators won the NCAA Championship in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Sam Kinter, right, plays a dice game with his ATO fraternity brothers while waiting to enter The Swamp Restaurant on SW Second Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., before the Gators' men's basketball National Championship game mid-day Monday, Apr. 7, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
23 of 23  — 040725 Basketball Championship Lines RK 02.JPG
Sam Kinter, right, plays a dice game with his ATO fraternity brothers while waiting to enter The Swamp Restaurant on SW Second Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., before the Gators’ men’s basketball National Championship game mid-day Monday, Apr. 7, 2025. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Sports
Ashleigh Lucas
Ashleigh is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
Lee Ann Anderson
Lee Ann Anderson is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
Libby Clifton
Libby is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
Reyhan Kepic
Reyhan is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
