The Point, Dec. 4, 2024: Quilters honor victims of lynching

The stories near you

A group of quilters work on a quilt. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: The threads that bind: Group makes quilts to honor Alachua County lynching victims. "In Alachua County, a group of quilters gather around a quilting square to stitch together the painful stories left untold. For each of the eight cities in Alachua County — Waldo, Gainesville, High Springs, Alachua, Micanopy, Newberry, Hawthorne and Archer — different people from each city come together to tackle the rough history of lynching throughout the county."

• WUFT News: Drawing the line: Meet a Florida tattoo artist using his art to help heal. "Nick Calcia, a tattoo artist, has spent much of his life perfecting his craft and finding solace in the art of tattooing. But his journey hasn’t been easy."

• WUFT News: Jena family devastated by Hurricane Helene continues recovery. "Robert McMillan, a lifelong resident, reflected on the destruction of his family home and the overwhelming floodwaters that claimed his truck and property."

• WUFT News: Detecting audio deepfakes is becoming more difficult, UF professor says. "The term refers to audio created by artificial intelligence that sounds like a real person is talking. A new study from the University of Florida College of Engineering is looking to find how to identify them."

• WUFT News: Florida attorney general reminds shoppers to be wary of holiday scams. "According to the state of Florida, consumers spent over $12 billion on Cyber Monday last year. This year, Attorney General Ashley Moody encourages shoppers to look out for any potential online scams."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County seeks justice-themed sculpture for court complex. "The sculpture should embody justice, and the county wants the piece to be inspired by works like the iconic Contemplation of Justice statue and the Authority of Law statue at the U.S. Supreme Court."

• Are you a student, parent or teacher in Marion County whose school is in need of repair? If so, WUFT News wants to hear from you. Tell us what you're seeing and how it's affecting you by sending us an email feedback@wuft.org.

Around the state

Sheriff Chad Chronister, Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Drug Enforcement Administration, says he's withdrawing his name from consideration. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

• Associated Press: Hillsborough Sheriff Chronister withdraws from consideration for DEA post. "Sheriff Chad Chronister called the nomination 'the honor of a lifetime' but said he had concluded he must 'back away from the opportunity.'"

• WLRN-Miami: DACA recipients — for the first time — eligible for health insurance through Affordable Care Act. "More than 200 organizations have launched an online campaign to encourage DACA recipients to enroll in Affordable Care Act marketplaces. The campaign aims to inform DACA recipients about the new federal rule allowing them to obtain less expensive health insurance plans. The rule was finalized by the Biden administration in May."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida program will send struggling readers free books to boost literacy. "Even though 4% more students are reading at grade level in Florida this year compared with last, 47% of third to tenth graders in the state are still reading below grade level."

• WLRN-Miami: Cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak have been recalled in Florida. "The FDA says 68 people across 19 states, including Florida, have become sick after consuming cucumbers. No deaths have been reported."

• WUSF-Tampa: USF researcher says social support can protect against memory loss in LGBTQ+ seniors. "Providing affirming support to LGBTQ+ older adults could be one way to reduce their risk for dementia. These individuals face unique challenges compared to straight, cisgender seniors."

• Central Florida Public Media: Ease tax stress: Orlando financial advisor shares preparation tips. "We’re in the month of December, which means that while a lot of people are thinking about holiday parties and Christmas shopping, some are also thinking about taxes. With the end of 2024 quickly approaching, there’s not much time left in this tax year."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.