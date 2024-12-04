Jena family devastated by Hurricane Helene continues recovery

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the small community of Jena, Florida, located in the Big Bend region, faces the devastating loss of homes, possessions and livelihoods.

Robert McMillan, a lifelong resident, reflected on the destruction of his family home and the overwhelming floodwaters that claimed his truck and property.

With no power or fuel, the community struggled to rebuild. McMillan, along with his children, lives in a borrowed camper.

Despite initial support from neighbors and old friends, the help has dwindled, leaving many to tackle the task of recovery alone.

McMillan’s 88-year-old grandfather, Robert Nelson, continues to lend a hand, cutting wood and cleaning. The McMillan family, like many others, remain unsure of when their lives will return to normal.