Florida attorney general reminds shoppers to be way of holiday scams

WUFT | By Krista Jensen
Published December 3, 2024 at 9:19 AM EST

With shopping increasing as the holidays approach, consumers are being asked to be mindful of online scams.

Cyber Monday was reportedly one of the most popular online shopping days of the year.

According to the state of Florida, consumers spent over $12 billion on Cyber Monday last year.

This year, Attorney General Ashley Moody encourages shoppers to look out for any potential online scams.

"Know that if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Keep antivirus software up to date. Only buy from reputable online retailers. And use credit cards while shopping online, as they often offer additional consumer protection," she said.

Moody also says not to use public Wi-Fi when putting in credit card information.

Floridians are encouraged to visit MyFloridaLegal.com for additional consumer tips.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Krista Jensen
Krista is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
