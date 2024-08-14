The Point, Aug. 14, 2024: Former UF Provost to return to Florida

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Hannah Pietrick Joe Glover (Photo Courtesy of the University of Florida)

• WUFT News: Former UF Provost Joe Glover to return to Florida. "According to his announcement, Glover said interim UF President Kent Fuchs asked him to return, during a time when the university is 'undergoing a major transition.'"

• Central Florida Public Media: Ocala woman who fatally shot her neighbor through a door was in ‘absolute terror,’ defense says. "During the investigation, Marion County sheriff’s detectives learned that Lorincz had a history of using racial slurs with Owens’ children. But those slurs have not been a part of the trial. Instead, jurors are hearing about a neighborhood feud that involved the children playing near Lorincz’s apartment."

• WUFT News: Gainesville’s new gun violence prevention program: Will it work? "This past May, the city launched Impact GNV, a new community-based gun violence prevention program. This is the third gun violence prevention program in Gainesville since 2018. Will the third time be the charm?"

• The Alligator: Sasse’s spending spree: Former UF president channeled millions to GOP allies, secretive contracts. "The university said Sasse’s budget expansion went through the 'appropriate approval process' but did not answer questions about how Sasse bankrolled his splurges, where the funds originated or who authorized the spending."

• Florida Storms: Into the Eye: A Look Back At Hurricane Charley, 20 Years Later. "Charley’s 150 mph winds and storm surge cut an inlet over a quarter mile wide on North Captiva Island near Cayo Costa, which was later named Charley’s Cut or Charley’s Pass. For many months, the only way to travel back to Florida’s mainland from Captiva Island was by boat."

• The Alligator: UF, FSU faculty unions file lawsuit challenging state law banning neutral arbitration. "Meera Sitharam, UFF-UF’s chapter president, said the goal of the lawsuit is to reinstate arbitration. She said neutral arbitration existed before the law was passed — a third-party, instead of the university president, is typically appointed to make a decision between the university and a faculty member."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County questions code effectiveness as it buys 35-unit inn. "Alachua County finalized on Tuesday its plan to purchase the Sunrise Residence Inn and its 35 units for $1.95 million, but the property could cost another $4 million in repairs and upgrades over the next decade."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

Chef Zach Tyndall prepares Good Meat's cultivated chicken at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

• Associated Press: 'Lab-grown' meat maker files lawsuit against Florida ban. "The lawsuit argues the restrictions against cultivated meat are unconstitutional and unfairly protect Florida farmers from competition by out-of-state producers."

• News Service of Florida: Florida says a tech law needs a closer look. "More than three years after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a law to place restrictions on social-media platforms, Florida says a First Amendment fight about the law should go back to a federal district judge for a closer look."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: 'New leadership is essential': FAMU's interim president calls on senior leadership to resign. "After only holding the position for two weeks, Florida A&M University Interim President Timothy Beard is calling for the immediate resignations of members of FAMU’s senior leadership team."

• Associated Press: New metal detectors delay students' first day of school in Broward. "At high schools across the nation's sixth largest district, scores of students stood in lines that snaked around campuses as staff struggled to get thousands of teenagers through the new metal detectors, which were rolled out at 38 schools on Monday. It's the first year all the district's high schools have had the scanners."

• Central Florida Public Media: Orlando approves ordinance limiting location of downtown nightclubs. "With 48 nightclubs within a 12-block span, interim city commissioner Shan Rose clarified that the ordinance was meant to bolster the rest of downtown’s entertainment area."

• WUSF-Tampa: USF faculty say morale has 'dropped significantly' after new state law. "The law requires professors to undergo more frequent evaluations to earn tenure. That, along with restrictions on topics about race and DEI, are causing some to leave, USF faculty say."

• WLRN-Miami: Long lost poetry collection casts light on little-known Key West, Cuban American history. "The academic teamed up with Joy Castro to bring the world its first English translation of the poetry collection that uncovers a piece of Key West and the Cuban American community largely unknown to most people."



From NPR News

• Technology: Texas judge steps aside in Elon Musk's X case against advertisers

• Politics: Young Black voters are becoming more conservative than their parents. Here's why

• Business: Meta shutters tool used to fight disinformation, despite outcry

• National: Sick of customer service bots and subscription headaches? There's a plan for that

• Health: Her son died of an overdose in his dorm room. Where was the Narcan?

• Climate: Rooftop solar has a fraud problem. The industry is working to build back trust

• National: Got a new baby? How to fairly split chores and child care (and avoid resentment)

• Science: Meet the ManhattAnt, the ant that's taken New York's streets by storm

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.