Former UF Provost Joe Glover to return to Florida

Hannah Pietrick Joe Glover. (Photo courtesy of University of Florida)

UPDATE 9 a.m.: Current University of Florida Provost Scott Angle released a statement via email saying he will be returning to UF's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences as a Senior Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources. In the statement, Angle also said he did not originally seek the position of Provost, but "accepted the job with an open heart."

ORIGINAL POST:

Former University of Florida Provost Joe Glover is returning to UF following a brief stint as the Provost of the University of Arizona.

According to his announcement, Glover said interim UF President Kent Fuchs asked him to return, during a time when the university is "undergoing a major transition."

Glover only began his role as UA's Provost on July 1 of this year. His resignation closely follows the announcement of Suresh Garimella as UA's new president on Aug. 9.

Glover stepped down from the UF role in July 2023. During his previous 15-year tenure, one of the longest in university history, the University of Florida said Glover "led or contributed to several innovative programs and achievements, including the birth of UF Online, significant faculty hiring plans, the PaCE admissions program, UF's reaccreditation, the Innovation Academy, and Moonshot research initiatives with the vice president for research."

