The Point, Aug. 1, 2024: Your 2024 Voter Guide

Your 2024 Voter Guide

Across WUFT's coverage area, hundreds of candidates for federal, state, county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all of them and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Find out who's on the ballot for state and federal races, Alachua County races and north central Florida races.

To follow election coverage leading up to election day and beyond, check out our Campaign 2024 page.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.

The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Today's Florida stories

• WUFT News: Ben Sasse ends his time as UF president. "Wednesday marked Ben Sasse's last day as president of the University of Florida. Above, listen to a short recap of his time in office."

• Central Florida Public Media: A third of US households can’t afford school supplies including in Central Florida. "The average parent said they are at risk of going into about $800 dollars in debt just during school shopping season alone."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Former Bell teacher receives life sentence for capital sexual battery. "According to an Eighth Judicial Circuit press release, Judge David Kreider sentenced William Charles Carawan, 33, to a life sentence in the Florida Department of Corrections for sexual battery or attempted sexual battery with injury on a person under 12 by a person 18 or older and seven counts of counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 12 by a person over 18 years of age."

• Associated Press: Broward school board suspends employee who allowed her transgender daughter to play girls volleyball. "A Florida school employee who let her transgender daughter play on her high school's girls volleyball team is being suspended for 10 days after the district's board found on Tuesday that she violated state law but said firing her would be too severe."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville woman found guilty of killing pedestrian in 2023 hit and run. "Pagan will be sentenced on Sept. 13 and face a potential maximum of 45 years."

• News Service of Florida: A federal judge has refused Florida's request to block a Title IX rule. "The states and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in April, alleging, in part, that the Biden administration overstepped its legal authority in extending Title IX regulations to apply to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Medical conditions, building status: The latest on the NE Ocala laundromat explosion. "The two people who were hospitalized Tuesday evening after an explosion at a northeast Ocala laundromat have been released, according to a relative and friend of the victims."

• WUSF-Tampa: A ransomware attack is impacting the nonprofit blood center OneBlood. "The organization said it’s remaining operational to collect, test and distribute blood, but there's going to be delays in getting that blood to hospitals."

