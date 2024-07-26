The Point, July 26, 2024: Gainesville evictions highest in U.S. after pandemic

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Report: Evictions in Gainesville surge after the pandemic. "Data from a Princeton University project called Eviction Lab shows Gainesville has the highest number of eviction filings among U.S. cities, relative to the pre-pandemic level."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida governor says what he hopes to see from the next UF president. "He says the decision is up to the UF’s board of trustees, but he would like to see someone selected that would oppose disruptive demonstrations on campus, like outgoing President Ben Sasse did earlier this year."

• WCJB: TIME Magazine recognizes the World Equestrian Center as one of the world’s top places to visit or stay. "The list is so distinguished that it only includes 13 hotels and resorts from the U.S., out of a total of 100 places worldwide, and WEC was the only place in the entire state of Florida chosen."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville authorizes $8.7M affordable housing purchase program. "The Gainesville City Commission directed staff Thursday to continue plans to use new Streets, Stations and Strong Foundations (SSSF) funds on an affordable housing purchasing program and a $5.2 million redesign of NE Ninth Street."

• WUFT News: Gas prices not deterring many Florida RV travelers. "Refueling RVs, with tanks ranging from 25 to 150 gallons, can cost between $60 and $600 per fillup. Despite these costs, RV families like the Langs and Paladinos manage by budgeting carefully."

Scarlett, a 10-year-old hyena at Carson Springs Wildlife Foundation and Sanctuary, enjoys a refreshing mist of cool water. (Bonny Matejowsky/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Mist, fans and plenty of shade: How Florida zoos cope with extreme heat. "As this year’s summer is proving to be one of the hottest in recent history, putting over 100 million Americans under heat alerts, animal professionals take extra measures to cool their furry and feathered friends."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Local author picks ‘100 Things to Do in Gainesville Before You Die’. "The book is less than 150 pages long, with photos, tips and extra suggestions tucked between one-page descriptions of Gonzalez’s 100 things to do. The main 100 things are split into five categories: food and drink, music and entertainment, sports and recreation, culture and history, and shopping and fashion."

Around the state

This combination of photos from 2012 to 2017 obtained from the DEA shows U.S. dollars, Colombian pesos, euros and Canadian dollars involved in the agency's shadowy international money laundering investigations. An Associated Press investigation raises questions about the efficacy of this little-known law enforcement tool, which has been criticized for facilitating the flow of millions of dollars in cartel funds. (DEA via AP)

• Associated Press: Secret DEA files show agents joked about rape. Then one was accused of it. "The 2018 case involving an agent then living in the Tampa area is detailed in documents obtained by AP that offer a never-before-seen window into a culture of corruption. The FBI and a grand jury in Tampa have been investigating the misconduct for years."

• News Service of Florida: Back-to-school sales tax 'holiday' is ready to start. "The state next week will start a tax 'holiday' that will allow back-to-school shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on items such as clothes, school supplies and laptops."

• WUSF-Tampa: As states tap into federal dollars to address climate change, Floridians lose out. "Some states, including Florida, turned the money down from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants, which are part of the Inflation Reduction Act, and disbursed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. So, local governments in Florida took it upon themselves to make their own plans to reduce climate pollution, while also trying to lower energy costs."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Heritage Foundation Project 2025 calls for eliminating federal flood insurance; Expert predicts it could be Florida's next major crisis. "Private insurers now offer flood insurance, and in most cases the payouts from the private market can be significantly higher than federal payouts. But private is costlier most notably because national flood program offers steep discounts to policy holders in communities in good standing. The average is a discount of about 25% but can go as high as 45%."

• News Service of Florida: Abortion ‘financial impact statement’ fight goes to the Florida Supreme Court. "A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment on abortion rights has asked the Florida Supreme Court to invalidate a revised 'financial impact statement' that would appear on the November ballot with the initiative."

A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., on July 4, 2021. (Lynne Sladky/AP Photo)

• WLRN-Miami: Old condos crowd the market for sellers in South Florida as post-Surfside reforms loom. "There is a crush of condos built in 1994 or earlier for sale in South Florida — almost 18,000 condos of that vintage were on the market in the second quarter. About nine of every 10 condos for sale in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties dates back to at least 1994, according to real estate sales and marketing firm ISG Worldwide."

• Central Florida Public Media: Orlando convenes advisory committee to get permanent Pulse memorial built. "After the shooting, the OnePULSE Foundation was founded to create a permanent memorial. However, after years of misdirection and no progress, the city bought the land and is now spearheading the efforts. Some members of the committee now say there’s a lack of trust because of how long this process to get a permanent memorial has taken with nothing to show for it thus far."

From NPR News

• National: California is ordering state agencies to start clearing out homeless encampments

• Space: NASA still doesn't know when two astronauts will be able to come home

• Economy: Sticker shock: How the supermarket has become a potent symbol of inflation in America

• National: Southwest Airlines says ‘assigned and premium seating’ will replace open seating plan

• Politics: A neurological disease stole Rep. Jennifer Wexton's voice. AI helped her get it back.

• Sports: Cardboard beds have returned to the Olympics. What do they do?

• Animals: Octopus farming in the U.S. would be banned under a new bill in Congress

• National: ‘Boneless’ chicken wings can have bones, the Ohio Supreme Court says

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.