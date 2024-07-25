WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Florida governor says what he hopes to see from the next UF president

By WFSU
Published July 25, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on the University of Florida’s recent president vacancy.

He says the decision is up to the UF’s board of trustees, but he would like to see someone selected that would oppose disruptive demonstrations on campus, like outgoing President Ben Sasse did earlier this year.

“We do not want our institutions of higher education to turn into propaganda machines like Columbia University," he said. "We don’t want to have a situation where all these demonstrators take over the university.”

Sasse, a former Republican U.S. Senator, stepped down from the post last week after 17 months, citing his wife’s recent epilepsy diagnosis.
