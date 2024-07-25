Gas prices not deterring many Florida RV travelers

As summer travel season peaks, the impact of rising gas prices on RV travelers' budgets is a focal point.

The experiences of those at Santa Fe Palms RV Resort in Gainesville highlights this trend, reflecting the post-2020 pandemic growth in RV living, with over three million people hitting the road in RVs.

Refueling RVs, with tanks ranging from 25 to 150 gallons, can cost between $60 and $600 per fillup. Despite these costs, RV families like the Langs and Paladinos manage by budgeting carefully.

The Langs value the ability to travel with pets, while the Paladinos appreciate the convenience of their own bathroom and kitchen, avoiding the constraints of hotel stays and showing their young daughters new cities and cultures.

Planning and budgeting are essential for these families, who consider gas consumption, including that of RV generators. However, high and fluctuating gas prices have not significantly deterred RV travelers. Debra Armstrong of Santa Fe Palms RV Resort notes a steady flow of visitors, indicating that the appeal of RV travel endures.

For many, the priority is the priceless experience of traveling and spending time with family, outweighing gas costs. Careful planning ensures these adventures continue, as families keep their wheels turning and WiFi connected.