The Point, April 4, 2024: Newberry officials respond to ethics complaints

The stories near you

• WUFT News: Newberry Mayor, commissioner respond to ethics complaints. "Save Our Schools co-chair Tyler Foerst said these laws have been broken. But Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe said the complaint is 'grasping at straws.'"

• Mainstreet Daily News: School Board approves removal of 2 books from libraries. "The decision was based on the recommendation of the district-level library advisory council (LAC) which reviewed the books after a citizen’s challenge."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Florida couple pleads guilty to production of child pornography. "The couple engaged in multiple conversations – through internet-based messaging, in person and via cell phone – in which they discussed concern about being arrested by law enforcement if discovered."

• WUFT News: Unveiling a hidden gem: Exploring BMX culture in High Springs. "Races begin with balance bikers, who are ages five and under. Then the races change from age groups and level of practice. The last run of the night determines how many points a cyclist gets. The fewer points, the better."

• WUFT News: Oddities Market coming to Gainesville for the first time. "Matthew Gray’s office is located in an unassuming section of a strip mall in Ocala. But inside, a colorful cast of characters sit on plush sofas surrounded by skulls, bugs and taxidermied animals."

• WUFT News: 'Jada Strong': Teenager offers an indomitable spirit for Gators Lacrosse. "Jada has never once suited up for the Gators, but her impact can be felt throughout the program. At 15 years old, Jada has dealt with more than her fair share of adversity."

• WUFT News: Flying against the odds. "Flight School Manager Pamela Landis, 59, spends more time soaring through the clouds than with her two feet on the ground. With more than 10,000 recorded hours in the air as a helicopter pilot, she dedicates her time to teaching others how to fly helicopters and airplanes at the University Air Center."

• Ocala Gazette: Ocala’s ‘American Idol’ star comes home after making top 50. "The 18-year-old singer was eliminated from the show in the most recent round of cuts, but he made it all the way to the top 50 in the April 1 “Showstoppers” episode."

• The Point Podcast: Blinded by the (invisible) light. Thursday’s host, Ailee Shanes, speaks with Sonal Tuli, a professor and chair of ophthalmology at the University of Florida, on why eye safety is so important for looking at a solar eclipse, as one will be visible in North America this Monday.

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: Breaking down the legal ramifications of Florida's abortion and marijuana amendments. "Florida Matters host Matthew Peddie spoke with Louis Virelli, a professor at Stetson University College of Law. He explained how the court was narrowly reviewing the language and not the politics behind the proposed amendments."

• WLRN-Miami: DeSantis urged to veto ethics bill lambasted 'anti-democratic'. "Under S.B. 7014, ethics boards won’t be able to initiate their own investigations. Members of the public would have to file complaints to start any inquiry, and can only do so if they’ve personally witnessed an ethics violation."

• Politico: Judge blocks request to depose top DeSantis aides in travel records lawsuit. "A Florida judge is blocking attorneys from the Washington Post from questioning several current and former aides about a behind-the-scenes fight to keep secret the publicly-funded travel records of Gov. Ron DeSantis."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The City of Perry loses its last mill, leaving hundreds of residents without a job. "Another mill in the City of Perry is shutting down for good. West Fraser Timber Company announced last week that it will not be reopening its sawmill after Georgia Pacific shut down its papermill six months ago."

• WUSF-Tampa: New documentary highlights the intersection of LGBTQ+ activism and climate change. "'Can’t Stop Change: Queer Climate Stories from the Florida Frontlines' premiered last weekend at the Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival. It follows the film's production team on a road trip across Florida to meet with 14 LGBTQ+ artists, organizers and activists."

• News Service of Florida: These six constitutional amendments will go before Florida voters in November. "With the state Supreme Court this week signing off on ballot initiatives about abortion rights and recreational use of marijuana, Floridians in November will vote on six proposed constitutional amendments. Passage of each proposal would require support from at least 60 percent of voters."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: An oil company could start drilling in the Apalachicola River Basin. "The proposed site is surrounded by the Apalachicola River, the Chipola River, and Dead Lakes. The Kleinfelder company wants to use a well that’s already there to drill through the Floridan aquifer in search of oil."

From NPR News

• Health: What the CDC is doing to monitor and protect against bird flu

• World: Photos: See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquake

• World: Biden met with a small group of Muslims yesterday. This doctor walked out

• Sports: Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's LSU-Iowa rematch nets a record audience for ESPN

• National: Virginia lawmakers have voted to raise the marriage age to 18. Most states haven't

• Health: Glasses aren't just good for your eyes. They can be a boon to income, too

• Business: No more 'just walk out' at Amazon grocery stores. The new bet is smart shopping carts

• Science: Simple tips to safely photograph the eclipse with your cellphone

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.