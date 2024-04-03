Flying against the odds

Flight School Manager Pamela Landis, 59, spends more time soaring through the clouds than with her two feet on the ground. With more than 10,000 recorded hours in the air as a helicopter pilot, she dedicates her time to teaching others how to fly helicopters and airplanes at the University Air Center.

Landis first fell in love with helicopters when she took her first ride at 7-years-old. Although originally on the path to becoming a dentist, her love for flying pushed her to pursue aviation full-time.

Roughly 5% of flying careers are occupied by men, making women who gear up to be pilots few and far between. As a woman in aviation, she said she hopes to encourage other women to pursue aviation despite the male-dominated field.