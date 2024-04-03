Unveiling a hidden gem: Exploring BMX culture in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS — Excitement fills the air this week, attracting riders and spectators to witness the thrill of high-speed racing. Racers zoomed past in vibrant gear, kicking up clouds of dust.

It's a scene alive with anticipation and adrenaline hidden by the city edge. For 20 years, High Springs BMX has allowed riders to participate in competitions, series and events of bicycle motocross’ races.

“You're very in the moment. Straightaway, you worry about getting out of the gate, going as fast and hard as you can get into that first and trying to get ahead of everyone else,” said Kalia Pringle, 12, BMX rider.

With the 2024 Florida State BMX Championship starting on April 26, racers on Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday attended the End of Season Point Dash at High Springs BMX to collect final points.

Races begin with balance bikers, who are ages five and under. Then the races change from age groups and level of practice. The last run of the night determines how many points a cyclist gets. The fewer points, the better.

The city of High Springs built the BMX track in 2002, and it's now run by volunteers. (Kimberly Blum/WUFT News)

As racers attend multiple events, a unique community of BMX riders is created in High Springs. From children to adults, the culture of BMX creates a relationship between all riders “It's not like baseball. It's not like football. They always get to ride. It's not like where you practice all year long and have to sit the bench,” said Dwight Painner, 51, a father and High Springs BMX track volunteer.

Rider of all ages are welcome to sign up for competitions and participate in the series.

“It's intense. Trust me. Especially a person at my age trying to race and keep the bike up. It's very intense,” Painner said.

While BMX is an excellent source of exercise, there are other skills that can be acquired from participating in the meets.

“They learn how to handle defeat, how to handle success and how to get along with all kinds of different people,” said Laura Pringle, 48, vice president of High Springs BMX.

High Spring BMX is run entirely by volunteers and provides resources for people to rent before investing in their own equipment. This includes full face helmets and rental bikes. Volunteers also assist new riders and parents on how to navigate the track.

“We want to keep everybody safe, so when they come out for the first time, we have the stuff to help,” Pringle said.

The track is important to the High Springs community as it brings in revenue for the city. Competitors from around the nation head towards High Springs to compete.

“When we have large state races, it's definitely a huge economic impact both to High Springs and Alachua County,” Pringle said. “So we're always glad that we can bring people in, get them to spend money here.”

BMX has created a vibrant community in High Springs where children are growing up surrounded by supporting members. It has created a lasting impact on those who attend.

“It's that's great community,” said 14-year-old rider Lilani Pringle. “I just love every time I come out here, I always leave with a smile.”