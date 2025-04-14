Special Project: The Cold, Hard Facts
Air conditioning has long been a fact of life in Florida, the nation's hottest state. Rising temperatures make it increasingly a matter of life and death
Part one: Lifesaver
Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira/WUFT News
As the hottest state in the nation grows hotter, air-conditioning, once a luxury, has become a lifesaver. Some Floridians still struggle to afford it.
Already the hottest state in the nation, Florida’s temperatures are projected to keep rising with emissions.
Humans cooled their indoor spaces long before invention of A/C.
Extreme heat is rising along with the state's prison population, yet three-quarters of Florida's prison beds are in unairconditioned dorms.
The more we run AC, the more we contribute to the emissions warming the world, and the more we need the AC.
From urban tree plantings to solutions inspired by the animal kingdom, nature offers some powerful ways to cool our communities and homes.
Project credits
- Design editor: Kylie Williams
- Visual editor and interactive graphics: Bonny Matejowsky
- Social media: Valentina Sandoval
- Faculty advisors: Cynthia Barnett and Ethan Magoc
- Additional editing: Kristin Moorehead and Kylie Williams
- For questions, please reach out to Cynthia Barnett