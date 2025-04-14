WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Special Project: The Cold, Hard Facts

Air conditioning has long been a fact of life in Florida, the nation's hottest state. Rising temperatures make it increasingly a matter of life and death
Part one: Lifesaver
Willie Mae Jones, 70, adjusts the air temperature in her home on Dec. 7, 2024. When her AC was broken, she said, it felt like it was 98 degrees indoors.
Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira/WUFT News
Environment
Lifesaver
As the hottest state in the nation grows hotter, air-conditioning, once a luxury, has become a lifesaver. Some Floridians still struggle to afford it.
Environment
Scorched state
Already the hottest state in the nation, Florida’s temperatures are projected to keep rising with emissions.

Project credits

  • Design editor: Kylie Williams
  • Visual editor and interactive graphics: Bonny Matejowsky
  • Social media: Valentina Sandoval
  • Faculty advisors: Cynthia Barnett and Ethan Magoc
  • Additional editing: Kristin Moorehead and Kylie Williams
  • For questions, please reach out to Cynthia Barnett