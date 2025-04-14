In the hothouse
Extreme heat is rising along with the state's prison population, yet three-quarters of Florida's prison beds are in unairconditioned dorms.
-
Roughly three-quarters of Florida prisons lack AC. Despite wide acknowledgment that Florida must cool its cells as temperatures rise, the state has not been able to make progress on a challenge that is also making prisons more dangerous and guards’ lives miserable.
-
Ronnie Biglow of Gainesville, who was incarcerated in FDOC institutions from 2020 to 2025, offers this first-person account of Florida prison heat.