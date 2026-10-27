Kristin Chermont Spina appears on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Kristin Chermont Spina

You're used to hearing WUFT Morning Edition Anchor Kristin Chermont Spina every weekday morning as she keeps you informed on your commute. But last week, you may have heard Kristin on the air on a different day — and on a different program!

It all started with what Kristin thought was a spam text, but she quickly found out the person on the other end wasn't trying to scam her. It was a producer for Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! They wanted her to be on the show.

Someone had signed her up for the program as a surprise birthday gift, and Kristin was thrilled.

"There are not many things on my bucket list," Kristin said. "But this has been a bucket list item for as long as I can remember."

Click the playhead to listen to Kristin's attempt at the show's famous Listener Limerick Challenge!