Q&A: Inside the dugout with UF head baseball student manager Ben White

Fans see the excitement of the game, from homeruns and walkoffs, to roaring crowds, but behind every inning played is a mountain of unseen work.

As fall baseball practice begins for the Florida Gators, UF head baseball student manager Ben White offers insight into the behind-the-scenes work that keeps the team running. White’s role as a student manager goes far beyond handling team equipment. He is part of the engine that powers a Division I program.

From doing laundry to managing schedules, White reveals the dedication and details that often go unnoticed but are essential to a team’s success.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Q: So Ben, could you tell me how you got started as a manager at UF?

A: Yeah, so I initially came in as a pre-med and had no desire to be a manager at all. And then they needed a bullpen catcher, and everyone from back home would just send me the post. And they’re like, you have to at least try out for it. I did, and then that was initially how I started. So I kind of had to decide whether I was going to be a walk-on bullpen catcher and basically do the same exact thing that I would be doing as a manager. Or I could be a manager and get paid to do it. I would just have to stick around for laundry and kind of help with more of the field setup stuff. So I decided to do that.

Ben White, right, standing with Luke Heyman, left, after winning the Clemson regional on June 9, 2024, in Clemson, South Carolina. Courtesy of Ben White.



Q: Could you kind of walk through a day in the life or a week in the life of what a manager looks like?

A: Yeah, so there's definitely two different kind of weeks. I’d say, right now, when we’re not playing games, it’s getting there, you know, an hour before practice starts. Today, we’ll get there at 12 p.m. They’ll practice from one to four. We’ll set up everything. Just kind of assist during practice. Take it down, and then one person will be assigned laundry.

During the game weeks, it becomes a little more hectic. Say we have a Friday night, 7 p.m. game. I’d probably get to the field around noon. We’ll do early work in the cages. We’ll go up and have a pregame meal. Then we set up the field for batting practice. All of that. Then we [the Florida Gators] would hit. We would have infield, outfield. The other team would come, they would hit and have infield, outfield. We’d break it down and then probably get the field ready for the game.

And then everyone’s kind of broken up into different roles. Some people are inside, doing the laundry that we had from all the pre-game stuff. Some people are outside running balls, or sitting on the lines to get foul balls. I’m personally in the bullpen, and then we have some other people that you’ll see drag the field during the game.

And then after the game, we’re probably there until one in the morning doing laundry.

Q: Could you tell me, with your busy schedule, how has it been balancing life, school and your responsibilities as a manager?

A: It’s definitely tough sometimes, especially in the thick of the season. There’s definitely a lot of resources provided to us. We get to work with the academic adviser for our team, and she’s been great. Just kind of, forming a schedule that kind of fits with the season, advising us on maybe what to take, what not to take during season.

As far as life goes, not everyone travels everywhere, so sometimes there are some off weekends where people can kind of catch up, take a break. I would say we have more time on the road in the sense that we’re not having to set up anything at the field. We’re not having to do the laundry at the field. The other team kind of handles all of that for us.

And then even for me, you know, we get different off days throughout the season, so I like to go and kind of spend those doing something I know I’ll enjoy.

Q: What is something people may not realize you guys do, or a misconception people may have?

A: I definitely think people think it's just hanging out with the team. Not more of the behind-the-scenes laundry stuff that takes a long time.

Q: You are the head baseball manager this year. What does that leadership role entail?

A: Right now, I lead a group of nine managers. I just kind of have to schedule everybody. Make sure everyone is in the role that I think they are best fit for. And then really just have to communicate with the coaching staff to make sure we’re going to have everything ready that they need for practice or games.

Q: What is your favorite memory so far?

A: I don’t think you can beat going to Omaha [for the Men’s College World Series]. And definitely the way that we did. Going on the road the whole time, winning a regional at Oklahoma State, winning a super regional at Clemson, in one of the craziest games I’ve been a part of. So that was a really good experience.

Q: So, fans have been really disappointed with Gator football lately. What do you have to say to fans as they look towards the 2026 baseball season?

A: I think we’re building a team that’s going to be really exciting to watch. This team is really, really close with each other, and I think, you know, the potential is kind of untapped right now. I think you’ll see a group of guys that really care for each other and will play for each other.

The 2026 Florida Gators baseball season home opener is scheduled to begin Feb. 13, 2026, at Condron Family Ballpark.

