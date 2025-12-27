Disability rights advocate Bob Kafka dead at 79

Bob Kafka, a renowned disability rights advocate, died at his Austin, Texas, home on Friday. He was 79 years old.

Kafka was an organizer with ADAPT (American Disabled for Attendant Programs Today), a group which advocates for policy change to support people with disabilities.

Mark Johnson, co-founder of ADAPT and a longtime friend of Kafka who confirmed his death, told NPR Kafka's advocacy was as much about changing laws as it was changing lives.

"Maybe it was helping somebody tie their shoes and the next moment, maybe it was helping feed them, or maybe it was raising money through the fun run, or maybe it was negotiating with federal officials," said Johnson.

Kafka was born in New York City, but spent most of his life in Texas. He was an Army veteran and fought in the Vietnam War.

Since being paralyzed from a 1973 car accident, Kafka, alongside his wife, Stephanie Thomas, prioritized seeking dignity for those with disabilities and helping others adjust to their new lives. Kafka could be seen at disability rights protests sporting a halo of white curls and an unruly beard.

"Very, very rarely do you find people that can, can do what needs to be done and not go around boasting about it," said Johnson.

He also recalled the selfless nature of the community Kafka fostered, including how Thomas' first instinct was to ask how he was feeling about losing a friend.

"I'm going, 'Wait a minute, I'm calling you to ask you how you are,'" Johnson said.

Johnson remembered Kafka as a policy wonk who was as interested in the mechanics of federal bureaucracy as grassroots organizing. He said he hopes his friend will be honored for his work to influence change at all levels.

"If you mention disability to an average crowd, it's gonna, think of something negative. Bob and others may help people make that shift," Johnson said.

"They say claiming your identity – your full identity – can be very powerful, very liberating. And I think Bob was one of those people that's been doing that for 50 years."

Copyright 2025 NPR