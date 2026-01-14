Two people dead, two officers injured in East University Avenue shooting

The Gainesville Police Department reported two people died and two officers were injured after shots were fired along East University Avenue on Wednesday morning.
1 of 2 — 011426 Shooting W University LC 06.jpg
A car involved in the altercation sits with its door open in front of Dandy Market on East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News
2 of 2 — 011426 Shooting W University LC 04.jpg
Emergency responders provide medical attention to a victim on Southeast 12th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News
Police Chief Nelson Moya said he visited the two officers at UF Health Shands Hospital. Authorities said both officers are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.
“I’ve since met with them and their families to express my gratitude for their heroism and their actions today,” Moya said. “Which resulted not only in them, in essence, neutralizing somebody who was out to commit murder, but also ensuring that the rest of our public was safe.”
The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.
Moya said he does not know how long the two-block stretch of East University Avenue between Southeast 11th Street and Southeast 13th Street will remain closed as the investigation continues.
1 of 2 — 011426 Shooting W University LC 03.jpg
Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward speaks with local officials and members of the news media after a press conference on East University Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. "This is traumatic, no question," Ward said during the press conference.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News
2 of 2 — 011426 Shooting W University LC 07.jpg
A car belonging to a shooting suspect sits in the middle of East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. The suspect was shot and killed by a Gainesville police officer, police said.