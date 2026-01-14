Two people dead, two officers injured in East University Avenue shooting

The Gainesville Police Department reported two people died and two officers were injured after shots were fired along East University Avenue on Wednesday morning.

1 of 2 — 011426 Shooting W University LC 06.jpg A car involved in the altercation sits with its door open in front of Dandy Market on East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. Libby Clifton/WUFT News 2 of 2 — 011426 Shooting W University LC 04.jpg Emergency responders provide medical attention to a victim on Southeast 12th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. Libby Clifton/WUFT News

Police Chief Nelson Moya said he visited the two officers at UF Health Shands Hospital. Authorities said both officers are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

“I’ve since met with them and their families to express my gratitude for their heroism and their actions today,” Moya said. “Which resulted not only in them, in essence, neutralizing somebody who was out to commit murder, but also ensuring that the rest of our public was safe.”

Libby Clifton/WUFT News Bullet casings litter the ground outside Wims Hair Studio on East University Avenue and Southeast 13th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Moya said he does not know how long the two-block stretch of East University Avenue between Southeast 11th Street and Southeast 13th Street will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Libby Clifton/WUFT News Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Art Forgey addresses local news media prior to a press conference on East University Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.