WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two people dead, two officers injured in East University Avenue shooting

WUFT | By Juan Carlos Chaoui
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:00 PM EST
A car belonging to a shooting suspect sits in the middle of East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. The suspect was shot and killed during an encounter with Gainesville police, authorities said.
Libby Clifton/ WUFT News
A car belonging to a shooting suspect sits in the middle of East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. The suspect was shot and killed during an encounter with Gainesville police, officials said.

The Gainesville Police Department reported two people died and two officers were injured after shots were fired along East University Avenue on Wednesday morning.

A car involved in the altercation sits with its door open in front of Dandy Market on East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
1 of 2  — 011426 Shooting W University LC 06.jpg
A car involved in the altercation sits with its door open in front of Dandy Market on East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News
Emergency responders provide medical attention to a victim on Southeast 12th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
2 of 2  — 011426 Shooting W University LC 04.jpg
Emergency responders provide medical attention to a victim on Southeast 12th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News

Police Chief Nelson Moya said he visited the two officers at UF Health Shands Hospital. Authorities said both officers are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

“I’ve since met with them and their families to express my gratitude for their heroism and their actions today,” Moya said. “Which resulted not only in them, in essence, neutralizing somebody who was out to commit murder, but also ensuring that the rest of our public was safe.”

Bullet casings litter the ground outside Wims Hair Studio on East University Avenue and Southeast 13th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News
Bullet casings litter the ground outside Wims Hair Studio on East University Avenue and Southeast 13th Street in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Moya said he does not know how long the two-block stretch of East University Avenue between Southeast 11th Street and Southeast 13th Street will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Art Forgey addresses local news media prior to a press conference on East University Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News
Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Art Forgey addresses local news media prior to a press conference on East University Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward speaks with local officials and members of the news media after a press conference on East University Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. "This is traumatic, no question," Ward said during the press conference.
1 of 2  — 011426 Shooting W University LC 03.jpg
Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward speaks with local officials and members of the news media after a press conference on East University Avenue near the scene of a shooting in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. "This is traumatic, no question," Ward said during the press conference.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News
A car belonging to a shooting suspect sits in the middle of East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. The suspect was shot and killed by a Gainesville police officer, police said.
2 of 2  — 011426 Shooting W University LC 07.jpg
A car belonging to a shooting suspect sits in the middle of East University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. The suspect was shot and killed by a Gainesville police officer, police said.
Libby Clifton/WUFT News

Tags
Law and Public Safety Gainesville Police DepartmentEast University Avenue
Juan Carlos Chaoui
Juan Carlos is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Juan Carlos Chaoui

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required