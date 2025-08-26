Lake City rapper sentenced to 15 years in prison after attempted traffic stop turned deadly

Eric Javah Baker, 22, of Lake City, entered a plea of no contest, or nolo contendere, to four charges resulting in the death of Christopher Alvord from Salina, Kansas last year in Gainesville. The charges included: vehicular homicide with failure to render aid, a second-degree felony; leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a first-degree felony; reckless driving, a third-degree felony; and fleeing and failing to obey law enforcement officers, a third-degree felony. Baker's plea results in a guilty adjudication on all counts.

According to the Gainesville Police Department arrest report, Baker collided with a Dodge sedan after fleeing an attempted traffic stop on July 26, 2024. The collision happened in the intersection of NW 10th Ave and NW 6th St, killing the driver of the sedan, Christopher Alvords, who moved to Gainesville after high school and seriously injuring three people riding in Baker’s car.

“He was driving a car he had never driven before, and he realized after the accident the pain that he had caused,” the defendant’s attorney said during the plea hearing.

Despite Baker suffering from an apparent broken ankle, as mentioned in the arrest report, he ran from the scene and attempted to hide in the yard of a property. Eventually, Baker was located by a GPD K-9 officer and taken into custody.

David J. Margulies, special prosecutor for the major crimes unit at the State Attorney’s office, shared details of the damages Baker caused during the hearing.

“Baker was on probation at the time, with a driver license suspended, driving around 111 mph, running a red light, fleeing the police, refusing to stop. This wasn’t a drunk driving case, he was completely conscious of what he was doing. The vehicle parts were 30 feet away from the scene of the crash, some of the worst pictures I’ve seen in my career,” Margulies said.

Christopher Alvord’s mother and father said they drove almost 19 hours from Kansas, where they live, just to address the court in such painful moments for the family.

“The death of your child impacts your whole life. He was a good son, he loves cars and video games. My son was all about helping other people. I continuously ask myself, ‘Why, what was the reason for this to happen?’ And there is no reason at all.” said Jeromy Alvord, the victim's father.

Mr. Alvord said besides losing his son, the hardest part was telling his family about it because his grandparents were killed by a drunk driver. “So it’s been very hard for the entire family to know and understand that this happened to Christopher,” Alvord said.

“My son died when hurricane Debby was approaching Florida so I had to wait 15 days to be able to bring my son back to Kansas and put him to rest. Judged please consider the pain and all the birthdays I won’t get to spend with my son moving forward” Alvord shared.

McKensey, Christopher’s sister, was not present in court but a statement from her was read by the prosecution: “After what happened to my brother, I feel like my whole world has been falling apart. Watching my mom and dad go through this is hard and as a family we will never be the same. The person that killed my brother should be in jail as long as possible. In the end, all we can do is try to figure out how to live without Chris."

As part of the plea deal, the state asks for 25 years in the department of corrections followed by probation, 120 hours of community service and at least three years of driver license suspension. Robert A. Rush, the defendant’s public attorney, asks for a maximum of ten years in the department of correction arguing in front of the judge that 25 years is a lot for the defendant who had shown remorse for the incident and is a young man with a life ahead of him. Rush also gave words of condolences to Christhoper parents by acknowledging them in the court benches.

Judge David P. Kreider sentenced Baker to 15 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation. If probation is violated, he could face 15 more years in prison. As special conditions, Baker’s should complete 120 hours of community service, pay court fees and not carry any firearm or weapon. Baker avoided a maximum of 55 years in prison for all counts and has 396 days credited to his serving time.

“You did turn something small into the death of a young person. I appreciate that you didn’t put this family into a trial and you actually take responsibility for your actions. You are going to come out of prison either being a different person or facing me again or another judge.” Judge Kreider said.

At the moment of the incident, Baker did not have a valid drivers license. With an extended record, his first suspension was in 2020 and then in 2021 it was indefinitely suspended after failing to appear for traffic summons. Later that year, his driver license was indefinitely cancelled. Additionally, Baker had an active nation-wide extradition felony warrant out of Columbia County for possession of a controlled substance.

Baker, a.k.a. Raw Youngin, is a rapper with an online presence on various audio and video platforms. “From the Block” was his first single released in 2021, and in 2022 he debuted with the album “386 Landlord”.

In 2023, Youngin collaborated with famous artist DJ Khaled in a song called “Supa Ties” with more than two million listeners in Spotify, released by Epic Records, a music label owned by Sony Music Entertainment.

WUFT reached out to Epic Records in request of comment regarding Raw Youngin’s music career and to confirm if there was any deal cancelled due to his criminal charges, but no response was obtained.

According to social media, Raw Youngin is represented and managed by Deeppocket Music Group and its owner Rick Smith. The company records in the Florida Division of Corporations shows the company has been inactive since 2024.

WUFT reached out to Deeppocket Music Group via social media but didn’t receive any response despite an active instagram account.

Baker addressed the court by saying, “I am sorry to the family, no words can undo the pain that my actions have caused. Nothing justified the danger that I created but I didn’t intend to damage anyone. I accept full responsibility and since that day I have constantly thought about the pain I’ve caused. I cannot change the past but I can commit to not doing anything like that ever again. I am so sorry for the accident. My apologies can never be enough."

When asked if Baker’s plea brought closure or peace, he said, “There is nothing like burying your kid. All I know is I will never get him back” Jeromy Alvord said.