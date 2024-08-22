These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.
Photo gallery: Day 3 of Democratic National Convention
Four women with “Mothers for 47 Kamala” pose for a photo during the third night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A woman waves a Dallas, Texas pride flag during day three of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker speaks to the crowd during the third night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Democratic National Convention attendees Audrey Blondin, left, and Chris Porter, right, pose at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Two women in the Florida delegation section wear pink to support abortion rights during day three of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Parents of an Israeli-American hostage who was abducted during the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023, speak during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A woman holds up a U.S.A. sign during day three of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz waves to the crowd during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A woman waves a “Kamala 47” flag during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)