WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Photo gallery: Day 2 of 2024 Democratic National Convention

WUFT | By Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:32 AM EDT
Former President Barack Obama speaks to the crowd during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
1 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 01.JPG
Former President Barack Obama speaks to the crowd during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
2 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 02.JPG
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to the crowd during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
3 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 03.JPG
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to the crowd during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Two women hold “Freedom” signs during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
4 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 04.JPG
Two women hold “Freedom” signs during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Attendees hold “Vote” signs as Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
5 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 05.JPG
Attendees hold “Vote” signs as Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Charlize Ramos/WUFT News)
6 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 06.JPG
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Charlize Ramos/WUFT News)
Attendees hold signs as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Charlize Ramos/WUFT News)
7 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 07.JPG
Attendees hold signs as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Charlize Ramos/WUFT News)
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
8 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 08.JPG
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Attendees hold signs during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
9 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 09.JPG
Attendees hold signs during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
10 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 10.JPG
Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A Florida delegate wears a United States flag on her back and a hat with the national flag of Jamaica during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
11 of 11  — 082024 DNC Day 1 GNV 11.JPG
A Florida delegate wears a United States flag on her back and a hat with the national flag of Jamaica during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Tags
Florida Votes DNC 2024
Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Gabriel is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Gabriel Velasquez Neira