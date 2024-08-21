These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.
Photo gallery: Day 2 of 2024 Democratic National Convention
Former President Barack Obama speaks to the crowd during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to the crowd during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Two women hold “Freedom” signs during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Attendees hold “Vote” signs as Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Charlize Ramos/WUFT News)
Attendees hold signs as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Charlize Ramos/WUFT News)
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Attendees hold signs during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A Florida delegate wears a United States flag on her back and a hat with the national flag of Jamaica during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)