WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Florida Votes: See who won in Florida's 2024 primary election

By WUFT News
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT

Below, see our complete local coverage below or use this index to jump to recaps of the races you care most about. Winners are bolded as they emerge. Polls close at 7 p.m., and county supervisors of elections will make results public shortly afterward.

All results are unofficial until certified by county canvassing boards.

U.S. HouseU.S. SenateState House
Alachua CountyBradford CountyCitrus CountyColumbia County
Dixie CountyGilchrist CountyHernando CountyLafayette County
Levy CountyMarion CountyPutnam CountySuwannee County
Union County
Party key:
D: Democrat
R: Republican
NPA: No party affiliation
WRI: Write-in
NP: Non-partisan race

U.S. House:

Loading...

District 6:

Loading...

U.S. Senate:

Loading...

State House:

District 20:
Judson Sapp and Jamie Watts are competing in the Republican Primary, and the winner will face Democratic Candidate Anthony Connolly in the general election.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Judson Sapp (R)14,66564.9%353,462.00138,729.49
Jamie Watts (R)7,93035.1%59,778.6222,079.51

District 22 Democratic Primary:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
David Arreola (D)7,35956.74%85,545.3556,053.55
Amy Trask (D)5,61043.26%9,933.336,908.15

District 22 Republican Primary:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Raemi Eagle-Glenn (R)6,00633.47%85,571.1356,455.29
Chad Johnson (R)11,94066.53%168,487.34115,310.02

Alachua County:

County Commission District 1:
Mary Alford and Dejeon Cain are competing in the Democratic Primary, and the winner will face Republican candidate Lizabeth Doebler in the general election.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Mary Alford (D)1,71572.36%$22,081.92$18,095.86
Dejeon Cain (D)65527.64%$11,200.00$7,843.64

School Board District 2:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Diyonne McGraw (NP)15,65146.14%$14,375.00$8,099.85
Thomas Vu (NP)18,26853.86%$26,830.47$21,015.13

School Board District 4:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Leanetta McNealy (NP)24,02972.26%$6,375.00$4,033.46
Lew "Lincoln" Welge (NP)9,22627.74%$1,900.00$2,058.32

Sheriff:
The following candidates are competing in the Democratic Primary, and the winner will face Republican incumbent Emery Gainey and No Party Affiliation candidate Pamela Marshall-Koons in the general election.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Chad Scott (D)10,50151.13%$47,090.00$44,373.57
Latrell Simmons (D)5,87828.62%$9,119.99$7,395.77
Peter King (D)4,15920.25%$14,113.25$10,358.07

Gainesville City Commission At Large Seat A:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
James Ingle (NP)8,59261.4%$21,312.00$18,087.71
Fareed "Reed" Johnson (NP)5,40138.6%$7,753.00$7,515.69

Gainesville City Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Desmon Duncan-Walker (NP)2,02977.89%$10,660.00$4,892.04
Michael Perkins (NP)57622.11%$11,241.00$8,003.07

More county-level races across north central Florida:

Bradford County:

County Commission District 5:
Brian Outlaw defeated incumbent Diane Andrews. No Democrat filed to run, so Outlaw will take over the seat from Andrews, who had held it since 2020.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Brian Outlaw (R)60656.27%$2,350.00$2,284.42
Diane Andrews (R)47143.73%$60.00$50.00

School Board District 4:
Incumbent Candace Cragg Osteen avoided a runoff and earned another term.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Candace Cragg Osteen (NP)73058.68%$5,475.00$4,556.29
Dana Reddish Bell (NP)32325.96%$3,845.00$3,465.62
Mitchell Gunter (NP)19115.35%$380.00$372.55

Superintendent of Schools:
Incumbent Will Hartley won the Republican primary and will face No Party Affiliation candidate Ana Bhajan in the general election.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Tracey Kendrick (R)1,14229.81%$19,502.30$21,827.30
Will Hartley (R)2,68970.19%$12,900.00$12,569.91

Citrus County:

County Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Curtiss Bryant (R)15,99143.31%$10,705.00$9,977.44
Jeff Kinnard (R)20,93556.69%$106,536.00$81,136.46

County Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Janet Barek (R)18,75451.04%$3,261.66$2,649.85
Ruthie Davis Schlabach (R)17,99348.96%$72,740.00$51,678.77

County Judge Seat 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Amber May Thomas (NP)17,42950.18%$58,915.00$51,740.43
Lisa Yeager (NP)17,30749.82%$14,640.00$14,112.82

School Board District 2:
School Board races are non-partisan. The race will go to a runoff in the general election, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Dale Marie Merrill (NP)3,2008.91%$10,595.00$7,009.04
Ken Frink (NP)16,40545.66%$54,836.00$52,430.97
Laura Gatling-Wright (NP)7,63521.25%$5,790.50$5,479.79
Victoria L. Smith (NP)8,68524.18%$30,580.00$24,829.36

Sheriff:

Michael Prendergast, who had held the office in Citrus County since 2016, lost to David Vincent, who will not face a Democrat in November.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Michael Prendergast (R)14,33636.65%$207,821.00$176,345.30
David Vincent (R)24,78563.35%$108,449.00$107,354.00

Superintendent of Schools:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Scott Hebert (R)22,50760.03%$82,832.00$82,020.99
Jason Koon (R)14,98739.97%$67,940.00$67,425.29

Supervisor of Elections:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Maureen "Mo" Baird (R)30,20480.14%$25,295.00$17,733.24
Tifani Long (R)7,48319.86%$3,739.06$3,684.23

Columbia County:

County Commission District 1:
This race is non-partisan. A runoff election in November will be held, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Kevin Parnell (NP)81637.81%$6,013.56$4,951.63
Demarcus Graham (NP)39618.35%$1,695.00$1,186.63
Ron Williams (NP)94643.84%$8,900.00$859.95

County Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Robert Hollingsworth (NP)2,18869.46%$7,000.00$6,282.23
Rusty Bailey (NP)96230.54%$3,680.00$1,467.40

Sheriff:
Incumbent Mark Hunter lost reelection to challenger Wallace Kitchings. No Democrat filed to run, so Kitchings will take over the seat.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Wallace Kitchings (R)6,91552.60%$92,439.01$89,486.37
Mark Hunter (R)6,23147.40%$108,760.00$108,427.70

Dixie County:

County Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Gerald "Turtle"
Montgomery (R)		61112.83%$1,740.00$1,707.37
Jody Paul Stephenson (R)2,45051.43%$25,800.00$19,916.40
Wade Higginbotham (R)1,70335.75%$14,900.00$14,083.85

County Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Aaron Spivey (R)2,21646.89%$3,900.00$3,015.95
Mark Hatch (R)2,51053.11%$11,350.00$8,455.54

County Commission District 5:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
David Osteen (R)3,08965.98%$8,500.00$8,580.59
Tanner Lytle (R)1,59334.02%$2,484.00$2,175.34

Sheriff:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Julie Herring (R)2,28647.63%$20,950.00$20,415.43
Darby Butler (R)2,51352.37%$49,095.00$46,803.61

Supervisor of Elections:

Name

Votes

Percentage

Money Raised

Money Spent

Darbi Chaires (R)2,15345.6%$9,624.00$9,327.13
Paul Gainey (R)1,21725.78%$15,000.00$13,295.80
Tracey Brannin Groom (R)1,35128.62%$9,745.00$9,501.01

Gilchrist County:

County Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Jerry "Bubba" Brown Jr. (R)1,71434.85%$4,985.00$3,326.08
Sharon Langford (R)3,20465.15%$7,000.00$6,492.97

County Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
William "Billy" Cannon (R)2,41349.24%$12,290.00$12,243.77
Darrell Smith (R)2,48750.76%$8,800.00$8,439.51

County Commission District 5:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Tammy Hale (R)1,13923.12%$8,140.00$7,649.82
Jeffery Jordan (R)1,65433.58%$29,550.00$28,569.96
Kenrick Thomas (R)2,13343.3%$8,700.00$8,142.52

School Board District 2:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
John Perryman (NP)1,97140.44%$2,900.00$2,859.14
Susan Owens (NP)2,90359.56%$2,600.00$2,455.48

School Board District 4:
School Board races are non-partisan. The race will go to a runoff in the general election, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Dena Ann Griffith (NP)1,01821.07%$4,850.40$4,847.43
Patricia Hodge Philman (NP)1,83237.92%$4,900.00$4,750.42
Tammy Rush Moore (NP)1,98141.01%$1,850.00$1,712.74

Superintendent of Schools:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Gina Geiger (R)2,33047.11%$9,600.00$8,899.76
Ronda Adkins (R)1,46529.62%$5,780.00$5,116.64
James Surrency (R)1,15123.27%$8,000.00$7,635.89

Supervisor of Elections:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Lisa Darus (R)2,58752.63%$12,795.00$11,309.67
Scott Allen Osteen (R)1,08822.14%$6,520.00$6,472.06
Olivia Roberts (R)1,24025.23%$6,191.26$6,082.72

Tax Collector:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Michael McElroy (R)4,21285.02%$4,200.00$4,013.28
Terry Trail (R)74214.98%$500.00$398.91

Hernando County:

County Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Ryan Amsler (R)15,09550.3%$25,225.00$23,019.32
Elizabeth Narverud (R)14,91449.7%$63,956.69$69,307.85

County Commission District 3:
The winner will face Democratic candidate Luciano Vignali.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Marvin Baynham (R)7,35238.68%$119,160.92$94,262.88
John Allocco (R)11,65361.32%$81,444.84$79,968.63

County Commission District 5:
The winner will face Democratic candidate Kathleen Cummings.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Pamela Everett (R)5,77830.63%$1,188.92$676.14
Steven Champion II (R)13,08769.37%$82,662.73$68,563.73

Property Appraiser:
The winner will face No Party Affiliation candidate Seth Noe.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Randolph Dawson
Mazourek (R)		11,61962.22%$66,398.50$56,731.18
Kevin Johnston (R)7,05537.78%$9,800.00$4,975.78

School Board District 4:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Gregg Laskoski (NP)8,08226.81%$12,311.61$9,052.43
Mark Cioffi (NP)13,36644.34%$40,204.18$35,324.18
Michelle Bonczek (NP)8,69328.84%$4,842.97$2,115.80

Sheriff:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Joseph Puglia (R)12,62859.73%$25,722.00$23,881.36
Al Nienhuis (R)18,72840.27%$59,030.21$34,186.57

Lafayette County:

County Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Nancy Laminack (R)1,00543.6%$600.00$68.00
Lisa Walker (R)1,24754.1%$1,050.00$653.08

School Board District 2:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Jeff Walker (NP)1,14749.8%$960.00$821.14
Katrina Fillyaw (NP)1,09847.7%$700.00$662.11

School Board District 4:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Kimberly Adams (NP)1,29956.4%$2,370.00$2,320.45
Amanda Hickman (NP)94340.9%$60.00$5.30

Sheriff:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Fred Allen (R)743.2%$2,350.00$2,143.75
Scott Bonafide (R)59425.8%$17,600.00$9,612.81
Brian Lamb (R)1,62570.6%$15,850.00$10,750.25

Levy County:

Clerk of Court:
The following candidates are all Republicans and will compete in the primary. The winner will face No Party Affiliation candidate Jen Kerkhoff in the general election.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Brian Gore (R)1,50419.77%$16,850.00$16,310.36
Matt Brooks (R)3,12441.07%$46,626.99$45,756.39
Mandy Waters (R)2,97839.15%$23,345.32$23,112.37

County Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Charlie Kennedy (R)5,13350.52%$28,889.91$26,313.92
John Meeks (R)5,02849.48%$19,450.00$14,959.61

County Commission District 5:
Johnny Hiers won the closest race across all of north central Florida in this year's primary, edging out Zack Bullock by 20 votes out of more than 10,000 cast across the county.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Johnny Hiers (R)5,06350.1%$32,561.00$32,663.04
Zach Bullock (R)5,04349.9%$21,777.81$20,019.11

Property Appraiser:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Dale Hart (R)6,97930.56%$2,950.00$2,724.64
Jason Whistler (R)3,07269.44%$1,800.00$1,387.70

School Board District 4:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Kelly Strickland Gore (NP)4,89448.46%$10,600.00$10,591.48
Linda Campbell (NP)5,20551.54%$10,825.00$8,857.27

Sheriff:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Britton Drew (R)4,14240.19%$16,395.78$16,290.40
Bobby McCallum (R)6,16359.81%$19,722.45$16,113.58

Superintendent of Schools:

Incumbent Chris Cowart lost after serving two four-year terms. Tammy Boyle will not face a Democrat in November and takes the seat.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Chris Cowart (R)4,70445.94%$22,937.64$19,167.61
Tammy Boyle (R)5,53554.06%$20,395.00$14,801.48

Marion County:

County Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Craig Curry (R)33,58960.35%$97,526.20$90,092.60
Sarah Dennis (R)22,07239.65%$9,042.70$7,772.79

County Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Matt McClain (R)26,77875.88%$77,195.00$68,530.88
David Blackwell (R)8,51224.12%$7,582.00$7,465.79

School Board District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Allison Campbell (NP)29,83652.71%$44,920.00$44,584.77
Beth McCall (NP)26,77047.29%$42,950.70$33,584.82

Sheriff:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Billy Woods (R)44,76375.38%$171,120.00$145,143.82
Milton Busby Jr. (R)14,62024.62%$18,975.40$16,955.03

Putnam County:

County Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Jeovanny Palencia (R)1,13011.92%$6,400.00$5,290.23
JR Newbold II (R)8,34888.1%$22,225.00$19,477.98

County Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Josh Alexander (R)8,45265.76%$51,280.00$42,121.10
Les Sims (R)4,40134.24%$60,665.00$60,363.98

County Commission District 5:
The winner will face Write-in candidate Tim Grose in the general election.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Timothy Williams (R)2,75728.29%$12,619.00$8,142.07
Walton Pellicer (R)3,58536.79%$12,610.00$11,907.18
Buddy Goddard (R)3,40334.92%$18,002.00$17,599.98

County Judge Seat 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Alex Sharp (NP)5,06238.4%$68,615.30$39,563.83
Anne Marie Gennusa (NP)6,01445.62%$91,495.00$85,311.50
Constance Daniels (NP)2,10615.98%$500.00$37.10

Palatka City Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Annie Davis (NP)$6,050.00$3,465.30
Allegra Kitchens (NP)$2,020.00$1,096.07

Palatka City Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Elizabeth van Rensburg (NP)$5,767.00$2,413.19
Will Jones (NP)$1,012.08$0.00

School Board District 2:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
David Buckles (NP)8,92367.83%$4,800.00$3,616.60
Leon Edenfield (NP)4,23132.17%$3,825.00$3,320.91

School Board District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Sandra Gilyard (NP)8,51365.17%$5,097.10$2,821.18
Tim Houghtaling (NP)4,55034.83%$5,230.38$3,848.27

Superintendent of Schools:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Paul Adamczyk (R)4,49745.47%$45,871.73$24,626.30
Rick Surrency (R)5,39354.53%$48,168.48$48,010.31

Tax Collector:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Brenda Bridges (R)6,80352.54%$18,675.00$9,812.83
Sydney Myers (R)2,78921.54%$5,500.00$5,378.63
Brittany Goodson (R)3,35525.91%$7,174.94$6,274.20

Suwannee County:

County Commission District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Kenneth Bryant (R)53122.08%$1,337.00$1,051.12
Don Hale (R)1,87477.92%$10,385.00$10,378.42

School Board District 1:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Lesley Fry (NP)1,02943.11%$5,900.00$5,649.99
Adam Hitt (NP)1,06444.57%$6,200.00$5,680.68
Douglas Aukerman (NP)29412.32%$1,900.00$1,793.23

Sheriff:
The winner will face Write-in candidate Fred Martin Jr. and No Party Affiliation candidate Harry K. Weaver Jr. in the general election.

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Jason Rountree (R)3,20043.82%$33,530.89$33,454.47
Sam St John (R)4,10356.18%$56,400.00$44,695.30

Tax Collector:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Sharon Jordan (R)6,54766.89%$39,195.00$39,112.24
Jennifer Holtzclaw (R)3,24133.11%$37,800.00$37,020.45

Union County:

Clerk of Court:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Kellie Rhoades (R)1,72258%$7,450.00$6,514.67
Ryan Perez (R)1,24742%$8,200.00$7,297.57

County Commission District 3:

NameVotesPercentageMoney RaisedMoney Spent
Chad Ali (R)839.26%$3,535.00$3,190.86
Daniel Tomlinson (R)18720.87%$2,100.00$1,787.18
Shelton Arnold (R)16718.64%$1,600.00$1,515.77
Melissa McNeal (R)33237.05%$2,662.00$2,637.58
Ed Rainey (R)121.34%$40.00$2.00
Martie Touchstone (R)11512.83%$1,518.78$1,439.74
Tags
Florida Votes Alachua CountyBradford CountyCitrus CountyColumbia CountyDixie CountyGilchrist CountyHernando CountyLafayette CountyLevy CountyMarion CountyPutnam CountySuwannee CountyUnion County
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News