Florida Votes: See who won in Florida's 2024 primary election
Below, see our complete local coverage below or use this index to jump to recaps of the races you care most about. Winners are bolded as they emerge. Polls close at 7 p.m., and county supervisors of elections will make results public shortly afterward.
All results are unofficial until certified by county canvassing boards.
|U.S. House
|U.S. Senate
|State House
|Alachua County
|Bradford County
|Citrus County
|Columbia County
|Dixie County
|Gilchrist County
|Hernando County
|Lafayette County
|Levy County
|Marion County
|Putnam County
|Suwannee County
|Union County
Party key:
D: Democrat
R: Republican
NPA: No party affiliation
WRI: Write-in
NP: Non-partisan race
U.S. House:
District 6:
U.S. Senate:
State House:
District 20:
Judson Sapp and Jamie Watts are competing in the Republican Primary, and the winner will face Democratic Candidate Anthony Connolly in the general election.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Judson Sapp (R)
|14,665
|64.9%
|353,462.00
|138,729.49
|Jamie Watts (R)
|7,930
|35.1%
|59,778.62
|22,079.51
District 22 Democratic Primary:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|David Arreola (D)
|7,359
|56.74%
|85,545.35
|56,053.55
|Amy Trask (D)
|5,610
|43.26%
|9,933.33
|6,908.15
District 22 Republican Primary:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Raemi Eagle-Glenn (R)
|6,006
|33.47%
|85,571.13
|56,455.29
|Chad Johnson (R)
|11,940
|66.53%
|168,487.34
|115,310.02
Alachua County:
County Commission District 1:
Mary Alford and Dejeon Cain are competing in the Democratic Primary, and the winner will face Republican candidate Lizabeth Doebler in the general election.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Mary Alford (D)
|1,715
|72.36%
|$22,081.92
|$18,095.86
|Dejeon Cain (D)
|655
|27.64%
|$11,200.00
|$7,843.64
School Board District 2:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Diyonne McGraw (NP)
|15,651
|46.14%
|$14,375.00
|$8,099.85
|Thomas Vu (NP)
|18,268
|53.86%
|$26,830.47
|$21,015.13
School Board District 4:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Leanetta McNealy (NP)
|24,029
|72.26%
|$6,375.00
|$4,033.46
|Lew "Lincoln" Welge (NP)
|9,226
|27.74%
|$1,900.00
|$2,058.32
Sheriff:
The following candidates are competing in the Democratic Primary, and the winner will face Republican incumbent Emery Gainey and No Party Affiliation candidate Pamela Marshall-Koons in the general election.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Chad Scott (D)
|10,501
|51.13%
|$47,090.00
|$44,373.57
|Latrell Simmons (D)
|5,878
|28.62%
|$9,119.99
|$7,395.77
|Peter King (D)
|4,159
|20.25%
|$14,113.25
|$10,358.07
Gainesville City Commission At Large Seat A:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|James Ingle (NP)
|8,592
|61.4%
|$21,312.00
|$18,087.71
|Fareed "Reed" Johnson (NP)
|5,401
|38.6%
|$7,753.00
|$7,515.69
Gainesville City Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Desmon Duncan-Walker (NP)
|2,029
|77.89%
|$10,660.00
|$4,892.04
|Michael Perkins (NP)
|576
|22.11%
|$11,241.00
|$8,003.07
More county-level races across north central Florida:
Bradford County:
County Commission District 5:
Brian Outlaw defeated incumbent Diane Andrews. No Democrat filed to run, so Outlaw will take over the seat from Andrews, who had held it since 2020.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Brian Outlaw (R)
|606
|56.27%
|$2,350.00
|$2,284.42
|Diane Andrews (R)
|471
|43.73%
|$60.00
|$50.00
School Board District 4:
Incumbent Candace Cragg Osteen avoided a runoff and earned another term.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Candace Cragg Osteen (NP)
|730
|58.68%
|$5,475.00
|$4,556.29
|Dana Reddish Bell (NP)
|323
|25.96%
|$3,845.00
|$3,465.62
|Mitchell Gunter (NP)
|191
|15.35%
|$380.00
|$372.55
Superintendent of Schools:
Incumbent Will Hartley won the Republican primary and will face No Party Affiliation candidate Ana Bhajan in the general election.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Tracey Kendrick (R)
|1,142
|29.81%
|$19,502.30
|$21,827.30
|Will Hartley (R)
|2,689
|70.19%
|$12,900.00
|$12,569.91
Citrus County:
County Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Curtiss Bryant (R)
|15,991
|43.31%
|$10,705.00
|$9,977.44
|Jeff Kinnard (R)
|20,935
|56.69%
|$106,536.00
|$81,136.46
County Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Janet Barek (R)
|18,754
|51.04%
|$3,261.66
|$2,649.85
|Ruthie Davis Schlabach (R)
|17,993
|48.96%
|$72,740.00
|$51,678.77
County Judge Seat 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Amber May Thomas (NP)
|17,429
|50.18%
|$58,915.00
|$51,740.43
|Lisa Yeager (NP)
|17,307
|49.82%
|$14,640.00
|$14,112.82
School Board District 2:
School Board races are non-partisan. The race will go to a runoff in the general election, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Dale Marie Merrill (NP)
|3,200
|8.91%
|$10,595.00
|$7,009.04
|Ken Frink (NP)
|16,405
|45.66%
|$54,836.00
|$52,430.97
|Laura Gatling-Wright (NP)
|7,635
|21.25%
|$5,790.50
|$5,479.79
|Victoria L. Smith (NP)
|8,685
|24.18%
|$30,580.00
|$24,829.36
Sheriff:
Michael Prendergast, who had held the office in Citrus County since 2016, lost to David Vincent, who will not face a Democrat in November.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Michael Prendergast (R)
|14,336
|36.65%
|$207,821.00
|$176,345.30
|David Vincent (R)
|24,785
|63.35%
|$108,449.00
|$107,354.00
Superintendent of Schools:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Scott Hebert (R)
|22,507
|60.03%
|$82,832.00
|$82,020.99
|Jason Koon (R)
|14,987
|39.97%
|$67,940.00
|$67,425.29
Supervisor of Elections:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Maureen "Mo" Baird (R)
|30,204
|80.14%
|$25,295.00
|$17,733.24
|Tifani Long (R)
|7,483
|19.86%
|$3,739.06
|$3,684.23
Columbia County:
County Commission District 1:
This race is non-partisan. A runoff election in November will be held, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Kevin Parnell (NP)
|816
|37.81%
|$6,013.56
|$4,951.63
|Demarcus Graham (NP)
|396
|18.35%
|$1,695.00
|$1,186.63
|Ron Williams (NP)
|946
|43.84%
|$8,900.00
|$859.95
County Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Robert Hollingsworth (NP)
|2,188
|69.46%
|$7,000.00
|$6,282.23
|Rusty Bailey (NP)
|962
|30.54%
|$3,680.00
|$1,467.40
Sheriff:
Incumbent Mark Hunter lost reelection to challenger Wallace Kitchings. No Democrat filed to run, so Kitchings will take over the seat.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Wallace Kitchings (R)
|6,915
|52.60%
|$92,439.01
|$89,486.37
|Mark Hunter (R)
|6,231
|47.40%
|$108,760.00
|$108,427.70
Dixie County:
County Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Gerald "Turtle"
Montgomery (R)
|611
|12.83%
|$1,740.00
|$1,707.37
|Jody Paul Stephenson (R)
|2,450
|51.43%
|$25,800.00
|$19,916.40
|Wade Higginbotham (R)
|1,703
|35.75%
|$14,900.00
|$14,083.85
County Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Aaron Spivey (R)
|2,216
|46.89%
|$3,900.00
|$3,015.95
|Mark Hatch (R)
|2,510
|53.11%
|$11,350.00
|$8,455.54
County Commission District 5:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|David Osteen (R)
|3,089
|65.98%
|$8,500.00
|$8,580.59
|Tanner Lytle (R)
|1,593
|34.02%
|$2,484.00
|$2,175.34
Sheriff:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Julie Herring (R)
|2,286
|47.63%
|$20,950.00
|$20,415.43
|Darby Butler (R)
|2,513
|52.37%
|$49,095.00
|$46,803.61
Supervisor of Elections:
Name
Votes
Percentage
Money Raised
Money Spent
|Darbi Chaires (R)
|2,153
|45.6%
|$9,624.00
|$9,327.13
|Paul Gainey (R)
|1,217
|25.78%
|$15,000.00
|$13,295.80
|Tracey Brannin Groom (R)
|1,351
|28.62%
|$9,745.00
|$9,501.01
Gilchrist County:
County Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Jerry "Bubba" Brown Jr. (R)
|1,714
|34.85%
|$4,985.00
|$3,326.08
|Sharon Langford (R)
|3,204
|65.15%
|$7,000.00
|$6,492.97
County Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|William "Billy" Cannon (R)
|2,413
|49.24%
|$12,290.00
|$12,243.77
|Darrell Smith (R)
|2,487
|50.76%
|$8,800.00
|$8,439.51
County Commission District 5:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Tammy Hale (R)
|1,139
|23.12%
|$8,140.00
|$7,649.82
|Jeffery Jordan (R)
|1,654
|33.58%
|$29,550.00
|$28,569.96
|Kenrick Thomas (R)
|2,133
|43.3%
|$8,700.00
|$8,142.52
School Board District 2:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|John Perryman (NP)
|1,971
|40.44%
|$2,900.00
|$2,859.14
|Susan Owens (NP)
|2,903
|59.56%
|$2,600.00
|$2,455.48
School Board District 4:
School Board races are non-partisan. The race will go to a runoff in the general election, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Dena Ann Griffith (NP)
|1,018
|21.07%
|$4,850.40
|$4,847.43
|Patricia Hodge Philman (NP)
|1,832
|37.92%
|$4,900.00
|$4,750.42
|Tammy Rush Moore (NP)
|1,981
|41.01%
|$1,850.00
|$1,712.74
Superintendent of Schools:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Gina Geiger (R)
|2,330
|47.11%
|$9,600.00
|$8,899.76
|Ronda Adkins (R)
|1,465
|29.62%
|$5,780.00
|$5,116.64
|James Surrency (R)
|1,151
|23.27%
|$8,000.00
|$7,635.89
Supervisor of Elections:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Lisa Darus (R)
|2,587
|52.63%
|$12,795.00
|$11,309.67
|Scott Allen Osteen (R)
|1,088
|22.14%
|$6,520.00
|$6,472.06
|Olivia Roberts (R)
|1,240
|25.23%
|$6,191.26
|$6,082.72
Tax Collector:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Michael McElroy (R)
|4,212
|85.02%
|$4,200.00
|$4,013.28
|Terry Trail (R)
|742
|14.98%
|$500.00
|$398.91
Hernando County:
County Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Ryan Amsler (R)
|15,095
|50.3%
|$25,225.00
|$23,019.32
|Elizabeth Narverud (R)
|14,914
|49.7%
|$63,956.69
|$69,307.85
County Commission District 3:
The winner will face Democratic candidate Luciano Vignali.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Marvin Baynham (R)
|7,352
|38.68%
|$119,160.92
|$94,262.88
|John Allocco (R)
|11,653
|61.32%
|$81,444.84
|$79,968.63
County Commission District 5:
The winner will face Democratic candidate Kathleen Cummings.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Pamela Everett (R)
|5,778
|30.63%
|$1,188.92
|$676.14
|Steven Champion II (R)
|13,087
|69.37%
|$82,662.73
|$68,563.73
Property Appraiser:
The winner will face No Party Affiliation candidate Seth Noe.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Randolph Dawson
Mazourek (R)
|11,619
|62.22%
|$66,398.50
|$56,731.18
|Kevin Johnston (R)
|7,055
|37.78%
|$9,800.00
|$4,975.78
School Board District 4:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Gregg Laskoski (NP)
|8,082
|26.81%
|$12,311.61
|$9,052.43
|Mark Cioffi (NP)
|13,366
|44.34%
|$40,204.18
|$35,324.18
|Michelle Bonczek (NP)
|8,693
|28.84%
|$4,842.97
|$2,115.80
Sheriff:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Joseph Puglia (R)
|12,628
|59.73%
|$25,722.00
|$23,881.36
|Al Nienhuis (R)
|18,728
|40.27%
|$59,030.21
|$34,186.57
Lafayette County:
County Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Nancy Laminack (R)
|1,005
|43.6%
|$600.00
|$68.00
|Lisa Walker (R)
|1,247
|54.1%
|$1,050.00
|$653.08
School Board District 2:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Jeff Walker (NP)
|1,147
|49.8%
|$960.00
|$821.14
|Katrina Fillyaw (NP)
|1,098
|47.7%
|$700.00
|$662.11
School Board District 4:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Kimberly Adams (NP)
|1,299
|56.4%
|$2,370.00
|$2,320.45
|Amanda Hickman (NP)
|943
|40.9%
|$60.00
|$5.30
Sheriff:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Fred Allen (R)
|74
|3.2%
|$2,350.00
|$2,143.75
|Scott Bonafide (R)
|594
|25.8%
|$17,600.00
|$9,612.81
|Brian Lamb (R)
|1,625
|70.6%
|$15,850.00
|$10,750.25
Levy County:
Clerk of Court:
The following candidates are all Republicans and will compete in the primary. The winner will face No Party Affiliation candidate Jen Kerkhoff in the general election.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Brian Gore (R)
|1,504
|19.77%
|$16,850.00
|$16,310.36
|Matt Brooks (R)
|3,124
|41.07%
|$46,626.99
|$45,756.39
|Mandy Waters (R)
|2,978
|39.15%
|$23,345.32
|$23,112.37
County Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Charlie Kennedy (R)
|5,133
|50.52%
|$28,889.91
|$26,313.92
|John Meeks (R)
|5,028
|49.48%
|$19,450.00
|$14,959.61
County Commission District 5:
Johnny Hiers won the closest race across all of north central Florida in this year's primary, edging out Zack Bullock by 20 votes out of more than 10,000 cast across the county.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Johnny Hiers (R)
|5,063
|50.1%
|$32,561.00
|$32,663.04
|Zach Bullock (R)
|5,043
|49.9%
|$21,777.81
|$20,019.11
Property Appraiser:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Dale Hart (R)
|6,979
|30.56%
|$2,950.00
|$2,724.64
|Jason Whistler (R)
|3,072
|69.44%
|$1,800.00
|$1,387.70
School Board District 4:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Kelly Strickland Gore (NP)
|4,894
|48.46%
|$10,600.00
|$10,591.48
|Linda Campbell (NP)
|5,205
|51.54%
|$10,825.00
|$8,857.27
Sheriff:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Britton Drew (R)
|4,142
|40.19%
|$16,395.78
|$16,290.40
|Bobby McCallum (R)
|6,163
|59.81%
|$19,722.45
|$16,113.58
Superintendent of Schools:
Incumbent Chris Cowart lost after serving two four-year terms. Tammy Boyle will not face a Democrat in November and takes the seat.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Chris Cowart (R)
|4,704
|45.94%
|$22,937.64
|$19,167.61
|Tammy Boyle (R)
|5,535
|54.06%
|$20,395.00
|$14,801.48
Marion County:
County Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Craig Curry (R)
|33,589
|60.35%
|$97,526.20
|$90,092.60
|Sarah Dennis (R)
|22,072
|39.65%
|$9,042.70
|$7,772.79
County Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Matt McClain (R)
|26,778
|75.88%
|$77,195.00
|$68,530.88
|David Blackwell (R)
|8,512
|24.12%
|$7,582.00
|$7,465.79
School Board District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Allison Campbell (NP)
|29,836
|52.71%
|$44,920.00
|$44,584.77
|Beth McCall (NP)
|26,770
|47.29%
|$42,950.70
|$33,584.82
Sheriff:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Billy Woods (R)
|44,763
|75.38%
|$171,120.00
|$145,143.82
|Milton Busby Jr. (R)
|14,620
|24.62%
|$18,975.40
|$16,955.03
Putnam County:
County Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Jeovanny Palencia (R)
|1,130
|11.92%
|$6,400.00
|$5,290.23
|JR Newbold II (R)
|8,348
|88.1%
|$22,225.00
|$19,477.98
County Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Josh Alexander (R)
|8,452
|65.76%
|$51,280.00
|$42,121.10
|Les Sims (R)
|4,401
|34.24%
|$60,665.00
|$60,363.98
County Commission District 5:
The winner will face Write-in candidate Tim Grose in the general election.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Timothy Williams (R)
|2,757
|28.29%
|$12,619.00
|$8,142.07
|Walton Pellicer (R)
|3,585
|36.79%
|$12,610.00
|$11,907.18
|Buddy Goddard (R)
|3,403
|34.92%
|$18,002.00
|$17,599.98
County Judge Seat 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Alex Sharp (NP)
|5,062
|38.4%
|$68,615.30
|$39,563.83
|Anne Marie Gennusa (NP)
|6,014
|45.62%
|$91,495.00
|$85,311.50
|Constance Daniels (NP)
|2,106
|15.98%
|$500.00
|$37.10
Palatka City Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Annie Davis (NP)
|$6,050.00
|$3,465.30
|Allegra Kitchens (NP)
|$2,020.00
|$1,096.07
Palatka City Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Elizabeth van Rensburg (NP)
|$5,767.00
|$2,413.19
|Will Jones (NP)
|$1,012.08
|$0.00
School Board District 2:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|David Buckles (NP)
|8,923
|67.83%
|$4,800.00
|$3,616.60
|Leon Edenfield (NP)
|4,231
|32.17%
|$3,825.00
|$3,320.91
School Board District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Sandra Gilyard (NP)
|8,513
|65.17%
|$5,097.10
|$2,821.18
|Tim Houghtaling (NP)
|4,550
|34.83%
|$5,230.38
|$3,848.27
Superintendent of Schools:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Paul Adamczyk (R)
|4,497
|45.47%
|$45,871.73
|$24,626.30
|Rick Surrency (R)
|5,393
|54.53%
|$48,168.48
|$48,010.31
Tax Collector:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Brenda Bridges (R)
|6,803
|52.54%
|$18,675.00
|$9,812.83
|Sydney Myers (R)
|2,789
|21.54%
|$5,500.00
|$5,378.63
|Brittany Goodson (R)
|3,355
|25.91%
|$7,174.94
|$6,274.20
Suwannee County:
County Commission District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Kenneth Bryant (R)
|531
|22.08%
|$1,337.00
|$1,051.12
|Don Hale (R)
|1,874
|77.92%
|$10,385.00
|$10,378.42
School Board District 1:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Lesley Fry (NP)
|1,029
|43.11%
|$5,900.00
|$5,649.99
|Adam Hitt (NP)
|1,064
|44.57%
|$6,200.00
|$5,680.68
|Douglas Aukerman (NP)
|294
|12.32%
|$1,900.00
|$1,793.23
Sheriff:
The winner will face Write-in candidate Fred Martin Jr. and No Party Affiliation candidate Harry K. Weaver Jr. in the general election.
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Jason Rountree (R)
|3,200
|43.82%
|$33,530.89
|$33,454.47
|Sam St John (R)
|4,103
|56.18%
|$56,400.00
|$44,695.30
Tax Collector:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Sharon Jordan (R)
|6,547
|66.89%
|$39,195.00
|$39,112.24
|Jennifer Holtzclaw (R)
|3,241
|33.11%
|$37,800.00
|$37,020.45
Union County:
Clerk of Court:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Kellie Rhoades (R)
|1,722
|58%
|$7,450.00
|$6,514.67
|Ryan Perez (R)
|1,247
|42%
|$8,200.00
|$7,297.57
County Commission District 3:
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Money Raised
|Money Spent
|Chad Ali (R)
|83
|9.26%
|$3,535.00
|$3,190.86
|Daniel Tomlinson (R)
|187
|20.87%
|$2,100.00
|$1,787.18
|Shelton Arnold (R)
|167
|18.64%
|$1,600.00
|$1,515.77
|Melissa McNeal (R)
|332
|37.05%
|$2,662.00
|$2,637.58
|Ed Rainey (R)
|12
|1.34%
|$40.00
|$2.00
|Martie Touchstone (R)
|115
|12.83%
|$1,518.78
|$1,439.74