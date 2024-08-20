Florida Votes: See who won in Florida's 2024 primary election

Below, see our complete local coverage below or use this index to jump to recaps of the races you care most about. Winners are bolded as they emerge. Polls close at 7 p.m., and county supervisors of elections will make results public shortly afterward.

All results are unofficial until certified by county canvassing boards.

Party key:

D: Democrat

R: Republican

NPA: No party affiliation

WRI: Write-in

NP: Non-partisan race

U.S. House:

Loading...

District 6:

Loading...

U.S. Senate:

Loading...

State House:

District 20:

Judson Sapp and Jamie Watts are competing in the Republican Primary, and the winner will face Democratic Candidate Anthony Connolly in the general election.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Judson Sapp (R) 14,665 64.9% 353,462.00 138,729.49 Jamie Watts (R) 7,930 35.1% 59,778.62 22,079.51

District 22 Democratic Primary:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent David Arreola (D) 7,359 56.74% 85,545.35 56,053.55 Amy Trask (D) 5,610 43.26% 9,933.33 6,908.15

District 22 Republican Primary:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Raemi Eagle-Glenn (R) 6,006 33.47% 85,571.13 56,455.29 Chad Johnson (R) 11,940 66.53% 168,487.34 115,310.02

Alachua County:

County Commission District 1:

Mary Alford and Dejeon Cain are competing in the Democratic Primary, and the winner will face Republican candidate Lizabeth Doebler in the general election.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Mary Alford (D) 1,715 72.36% $22,081.92 $18,095.86 Dejeon Cain (D) 655 27.64% $11,200.00 $7,843.64

School Board District 2:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Diyonne McGraw (NP) 15,651 46.14% $14,375.00 $8,099.85 Thomas Vu (NP) 18,268 53.86% $26,830.47 $21,015.13

School Board District 4:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Leanetta McNealy (NP) 24,029 72.26% $6,375.00 $4,033.46 Lew "Lincoln" Welge (NP) 9,226 27.74% $1,900.00 $2,058.32

Sheriff:

The following candidates are competing in the Democratic Primary, and the winner will face Republican incumbent Emery Gainey and No Party Affiliation candidate Pamela Marshall-Koons in the general election.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Chad Scott (D) 10,501 51.13% $47,090.00 $44,373.57 Latrell Simmons (D) 5,878 28.62% $9,119.99 $7,395.77 Peter King (D) 4,159 20.25% $14,113.25 $10,358.07

Gainesville City Commission At Large Seat A:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent James Ingle (NP) 8,592 61.4% $21,312.00 $18,087.71 Fareed "Reed" Johnson (NP) 5,401 38.6% $7,753.00 $7,515.69

Gainesville City Commission District 1:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Desmon Duncan-Walker (NP) 2,029 77.89% $10,660.00 $4,892.04 Michael Perkins (NP) 576 22.11% $11,241.00 $8,003.07

More county-level races across north central Florida:

Bradford County:

County Commission District 5:

Brian Outlaw defeated incumbent Diane Andrews. No Democrat filed to run, so Outlaw will take over the seat from Andrews, who had held it since 2020.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Brian Outlaw (R) 606 56.27% $2,350.00 $2,284.42 Diane Andrews (R) 471 43.73% $60.00 $50.00

School Board District 4:

Incumbent Candace Cragg Osteen avoided a runoff and earned another term.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Candace Cragg Osteen (NP) 730 58.68% $5,475.00 $4,556.29 Dana Reddish Bell (NP) 323 25.96% $3,845.00 $3,465.62 Mitchell Gunter (NP) 191 15.35% $380.00 $372.55

Superintendent of Schools:

Incumbent Will Hartley won the Republican primary and will face No Party Affiliation candidate Ana Bhajan in the general election.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Tracey Kendrick (R) 1,142 29.81% $19,502.30 $21,827.30 Will Hartley (R) 2,689 70.19% $12,900.00 $12,569.91

Citrus County:

County Commission District 1:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Curtiss Bryant (R) 15,991 43.31% $10,705.00 $9,977.44 Jeff Kinnard (R) 20,935 56.69% $106,536.00 $81,136.46

County Commission District 3:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Janet Barek (R) 18,754 51.04% $3,261.66 $2,649.85 Ruthie Davis Schlabach (R) 17,993 48.96% $72,740.00 $51,678.77

County Judge Seat 3:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Amber May Thomas (NP) 17,429 50.18% $58,915.00 $51,740.43 Lisa Yeager (NP) 17,307 49.82% $14,640.00 $14,112.82

School Board District 2:

School Board races are non-partisan. The race will go to a runoff in the general election, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Dale Marie Merrill (NP) 3,200 8.91% $10,595.00 $7,009.04 Ken Frink (NP) 16,405 45.66% $54,836.00 $52,430.97 Laura Gatling-Wright (NP) 7,635 21.25% $5,790.50 $5,479.79 Victoria L. Smith (NP) 8,685 24.18% $30,580.00 $24,829.36

Sheriff:

Michael Prendergast, who had held the office in Citrus County since 2016, lost to David Vincent, who will not face a Democrat in November.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Michael Prendergast (R) 14,336 36.65% $207,821.00 $176,345.30 David Vincent (R) 24,785 63.35% $108,449.00 $107,354.00

Superintendent of Schools:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Scott Hebert (R) 22,507 60.03% $82,832.00 $82,020.99 Jason Koon (R) 14,987 39.97% $67,940.00 $67,425.29

Supervisor of Elections:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Maureen "Mo" Baird (R) 30,204 80.14% $25,295.00 $17,733.24 Tifani Long (R) 7,483 19.86% $3,739.06 $3,684.23

Columbia County:

County Commission District 1:

This race is non-partisan. A runoff election in November will be held, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Kevin Parnell (NP) 816 37.81% $6,013.56 $4,951.63 Demarcus Graham (NP) 396 18.35% $1,695.00 $1,186.63 Ron Williams (NP) 946 43.84% $8,900.00 $859.95

County Commission District 3:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Robert Hollingsworth (NP) 2,188 69.46% $7,000.00 $6,282.23 Rusty Bailey (NP) 962 30.54% $3,680.00 $1,467.40

Sheriff:

Incumbent Mark Hunter lost reelection to challenger Wallace Kitchings. No Democrat filed to run, so Kitchings will take over the seat.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Wallace Kitchings (R) 6,915 52.60% $92,439.01 $89,486.37 Mark Hunter (R) 6,231 47.40% $108,760.00 $108,427.70

Dixie County:

County Commission District 1:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Gerald "Turtle"

Montgomery (R) 611 12.83% $1,740.00 $1,707.37 Jody Paul Stephenson (R) 2,450 51.43% $25,800.00 $19,916.40 Wade Higginbotham (R) 1,703 35.75% $14,900.00 $14,083.85

County Commission District 3:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Aaron Spivey (R) 2,216 46.89% $3,900.00 $3,015.95 Mark Hatch (R) 2,510 53.11% $11,350.00 $8,455.54

County Commission District 5:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent David Osteen (R) 3,089 65.98% $8,500.00 $8,580.59 Tanner Lytle (R) 1,593 34.02% $2,484.00 $2,175.34

Sheriff:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Julie Herring (R) 2,286 47.63% $20,950.00 $20,415.43 Darby Butler (R) 2,513 52.37% $49,095.00 $46,803.61

Supervisor of Elections:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Darbi Chaires (R) 2,153 45.6% $9,624.00 $9,327.13 Paul Gainey (R) 1,217 25.78% $15,000.00 $13,295.80 Tracey Brannin Groom (R) 1,351 28.62% $9,745.00 $9,501.01

Gilchrist County:

County Commission District 1:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Jerry "Bubba" Brown Jr. (R) 1,714 34.85% $4,985.00 $3,326.08 Sharon Langford (R) 3,204 65.15% $7,000.00 $6,492.97

County Commission District 3:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent William "Billy" Cannon (R) 2,413 49.24% $12,290.00 $12,243.77 Darrell Smith (R) 2,487 50.76% $8,800.00 $8,439.51

County Commission District 5:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Tammy Hale (R) 1,139 23.12% $8,140.00 $7,649.82 Jeffery Jordan (R) 1,654 33.58% $29,550.00 $28,569.96 Kenrick Thomas (R) 2,133 43.3% $8,700.00 $8,142.52

School Board District 2:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent John Perryman (NP) 1,971 40.44% $2,900.00 $2,859.14 Susan Owens (NP) 2,903 59.56% $2,600.00 $2,455.48

School Board District 4:

School Board races are non-partisan. The race will go to a runoff in the general election, as no candidate reached more than 50% of the vote.

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Dena Ann Griffith (NP) 1,018 21.07% $4,850.40 $4,847.43 Patricia Hodge Philman (NP) 1,832 37.92% $4,900.00 $4,750.42 Tammy Rush Moore (NP) 1,981 41.01% $1,850.00 $1,712.74

Superintendent of Schools:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Gina Geiger (R) 2,330 47.11% $9,600.00 $8,899.76 Ronda Adkins (R) 1,465 29.62% $5,780.00 $5,116.64 James Surrency (R) 1,151 23.27% $8,000.00 $7,635.89

Supervisor of Elections:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Lisa Darus (R) 2,587 52.63% $12,795.00 $11,309.67 Scott Allen Osteen (R) 1,088 22.14% $6,520.00 $6,472.06 Olivia Roberts (R) 1,240 25.23% $6,191.26 $6,082.72

Tax Collector:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Michael McElroy (R) 4,212 85.02% $4,200.00 $4,013.28 Terry Trail (R) 742 14.98% $500.00 $398.91

Hernando County:

County Commission District 1:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Ryan Amsler (R) 15,095 50.3% $25,225.00 $23,019.32 Elizabeth Narverud (R) 14,914 49.7% $63,956.69 $69,307.85

County Commission District 3:

The winner will face Democratic candidate Luciano Vignali.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Marvin Baynham (R) 7,352 38.68% $119,160.92 $94,262.88 John Allocco (R) 11,653 61.32% $81,444.84 $79,968.63

County Commission District 5:

The winner will face Democratic candidate Kathleen Cummings.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Pamela Everett (R) 5,778 30.63% $1,188.92 $676.14 Steven Champion II (R) 13,087 69.37% $82,662.73 $68,563.73

Property Appraiser:

The winner will face No Party Affiliation candidate Seth Noe.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Randolph Dawson

Mazourek (R) 11,619 62.22% $66,398.50 $56,731.18 Kevin Johnston (R) 7,055 37.78% $9,800.00 $4,975.78

School Board District 4:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Gregg Laskoski (NP) 8,082 26.81% $12,311.61 $9,052.43 Mark Cioffi (NP) 13,366 44.34% $40,204.18 $35,324.18 Michelle Bonczek (NP) 8,693 28.84% $4,842.97 $2,115.80

Sheriff:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Joseph Puglia (R) 12,628 59.73% $25,722.00 $23,881.36 Al Nienhuis (R) 18,728 40.27% $59,030.21 $34,186.57

Lafayette County:

County Commission District 3:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Nancy Laminack (R) 1,005 43.6% $600.00 $68.00 Lisa Walker (R) 1,247 54.1% $1,050.00 $653.08

School Board District 2:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Jeff Walker (NP) 1,147 49.8% $960.00 $821.14 Katrina Fillyaw (NP) 1,098 47.7% $700.00 $662.11

School Board District 4:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Kimberly Adams (NP) 1,299 56.4% $2,370.00 $2,320.45 Amanda Hickman (NP) 943 40.9% $60.00 $5.30

Sheriff:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Fred Allen (R) 74 3.2% $2,350.00 $2,143.75 Scott Bonafide (R) 594 25.8% $17,600.00 $9,612.81 Brian Lamb (R) 1,625 70.6% $15,850.00 $10,750.25

Levy County:

Clerk of Court:

The following candidates are all Republicans and will compete in the primary. The winner will face No Party Affiliation candidate Jen Kerkhoff in the general election.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Brian Gore (R) 1,504 19.77% $16,850.00 $16,310.36 Matt Brooks (R) 3,124 41.07% $46,626.99 $45,756.39 Mandy Waters (R) 2,978 39.15% $23,345.32 $23,112.37

County Commission District 1:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Charlie Kennedy (R) 5,133 50.52% $28,889.91 $26,313.92 John Meeks (R) 5,028 49.48% $19,450.00 $14,959.61

County Commission District 5:

Johnny Hiers won the closest race across all of north central Florida in this year's primary, edging out Zack Bullock by 20 votes out of more than 10,000 cast across the county.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Johnny Hiers (R) 5,063 50.1% $32,561.00 $32,663.04 Zach Bullock (R) 5,043 49.9% $21,777.81 $20,019.11

Property Appraiser:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Dale Hart (R) 6,979 30.56% $2,950.00 $2,724.64 Jason Whistler (R) 3,072 69.44% $1,800.00 $1,387.70

School Board District 4:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Kelly Strickland Gore (NP) 4,894 48.46% $10,600.00 $10,591.48 Linda Campbell (NP) 5,205 51.54% $10,825.00 $8,857.27

Sheriff:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Britton Drew (R) 4,142 40.19% $16,395.78 $16,290.40 Bobby McCallum (R) 6,163 59.81% $19,722.45 $16,113.58

Superintendent of Schools:

Incumbent Chris Cowart lost after serving two four-year terms. Tammy Boyle will not face a Democrat in November and takes the seat.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Chris Cowart (R) 4,704 45.94% $22,937.64 $19,167.61 Tammy Boyle (R) 5,535 54.06% $20,395.00 $14,801.48

Marion County:

County Commission District 1:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Craig Curry (R) 33,589 60.35% $97,526.20 $90,092.60 Sarah Dennis (R) 22,072 39.65% $9,042.70 $7,772.79

County Commission District 3:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Matt McClain (R) 26,778 75.88% $77,195.00 $68,530.88 David Blackwell (R) 8,512 24.12% $7,582.00 $7,465.79

School Board District 1:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Allison Campbell (NP) 29,836 52.71% $44,920.00 $44,584.77 Beth McCall (NP) 26,770 47.29% $42,950.70 $33,584.82

Sheriff:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Billy Woods (R) 44,763 75.38% $171,120.00 $145,143.82 Milton Busby Jr. (R) 14,620 24.62% $18,975.40 $16,955.03

Putnam County:

County Commission District 1:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Jeovanny Palencia (R) 1,130 11.92% $6,400.00 $5,290.23 JR Newbold II (R) 8,348 88.1% $22,225.00 $19,477.98

County Commission District 3:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Josh Alexander (R) 8,452 65.76% $51,280.00 $42,121.10 Les Sims (R) 4,401 34.24% $60,665.00 $60,363.98

County Commission District 5:

The winner will face Write-in candidate Tim Grose in the general election.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Timothy Williams (R) 2,757 28.29% $12,619.00 $8,142.07 Walton Pellicer (R) 3,585 36.79% $12,610.00 $11,907.18 Buddy Goddard (R) 3,403 34.92% $18,002.00 $17,599.98

County Judge Seat 1:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Alex Sharp (NP) 5,062 38.4% $68,615.30 $39,563.83 Anne Marie Gennusa (NP) 6,014 45.62% $91,495.00 $85,311.50 Constance Daniels (NP) 2,106 15.98% $500.00 $37.10

Palatka City Commission District 1:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Annie Davis (NP) $6,050.00 $3,465.30 Allegra Kitchens (NP) $2,020.00 $1,096.07

Palatka City Commission District 3:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Elizabeth van Rensburg (NP) $5,767.00 $2,413.19 Will Jones (NP) $1,012.08 $0.00

School Board District 2:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent David Buckles (NP) 8,923 67.83% $4,800.00 $3,616.60 Leon Edenfield (NP) 4,231 32.17% $3,825.00 $3,320.91

School Board District 3:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Sandra Gilyard (NP) 8,513 65.17% $5,097.10 $2,821.18 Tim Houghtaling (NP) 4,550 34.83% $5,230.38 $3,848.27

Superintendent of Schools:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Paul Adamczyk (R) 4,497 45.47% $45,871.73 $24,626.30 Rick Surrency (R) 5,393 54.53% $48,168.48 $48,010.31

Tax Collector:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Brenda Bridges (R) 6,803 52.54% $18,675.00 $9,812.83 Sydney Myers (R) 2,789 21.54% $5,500.00 $5,378.63 Brittany Goodson (R) 3,355 25.91% $7,174.94 $6,274.20

Suwannee County:

County Commission District 1:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Kenneth Bryant (R) 531 22.08% $1,337.00 $1,051.12 Don Hale (R) 1,874 77.92% $10,385.00 $10,378.42

School Board District 1:



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Lesley Fry (NP) 1,029 43.11% $5,900.00 $5,649.99 Adam Hitt (NP) 1,064 44.57% $6,200.00 $5,680.68 Douglas Aukerman (NP) 294 12.32% $1,900.00 $1,793.23

Sheriff:

The winner will face Write-in candidate Fred Martin Jr. and No Party Affiliation candidate Harry K. Weaver Jr. in the general election.



Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Jason Rountree (R) 3,200 43.82% $33,530.89 $33,454.47 Sam St John (R) 4,103 56.18% $56,400.00 $44,695.30

Tax Collector:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Sharon Jordan (R) 6,547 66.89% $39,195.00 $39,112.24 Jennifer Holtzclaw (R) 3,241 33.11% $37,800.00 $37,020.45

Union County:

Clerk of Court:

Name Votes Percentage Money Raised Money Spent Kellie Rhoades (R) 1,722 58% $7,450.00 $6,514.67 Ryan Perez (R) 1,247 42% $8,200.00 $7,297.57

County Commission District 3:

