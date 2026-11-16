Williston firefighters declare ‘no confidence’ in mayor after proposed leadership change

Williston Fire Rescue is facing an uncertain leadership transition after Mayor Charles Goodman proposed placing the city's police chief in charge of the fire department, a plan that was ultimately withdrawn over legal concerns.

The proposal sparked backlash, including a formal declaration of ‘no confidence’ in Goodman, from firefighters and prompted residents from Williston and surrounding communities to speak out in support of Fire Chief Lamar Stegall.

Stegall, who is preparing to retire on December 31 after more than 30 years in the fire service, said he was not expecting the proposed change.

"I was called into a meeting, and I was told this was going to happen," Stegall said.

In an email, Goodman said his intention was to find a way to ensure a smooth transition after Stegall's retirement. But the proposal was withdrawn after the city attorney identified legal issues involving dual office-holding.

"The city's attorney brought to my attention several legal problems that I did not know about," Goodman said in an email. "One is dual office holders; the state attorney has held that one cannot hold dual offices at the same time. That caused me to withdraw my idea."

Goodman said the city is now looking at other ways to improve the fire department.

During public comment at a Nov. 3 City Council meeting, firefighter paramedic Cody Murphy read a formal declaration of no confidence in the mayor signed by members of Williston Fire Rescue.

The declaration cited concerns about Goodman's interactions with city employees, including allegations of intimidation, hostility, and an unprofessional work environment.

"When our fire chief is trying to help the mayor understand how the fire department works and operates, the mayor repeatedly makes comments about our fire chief being the enemy. We all have a problem," the declaration stated.

Williston firefighters also raised concerns about what they described as behind-the-scenes efforts to remove Stegall from his position.

The declaration asked the City Council to formally acknowledge the concerns, consider an independent investigation or administrative review, and establish expectations for communication between elected officials and city employees.

Murphy and other firefighters said their concerns extend beyond the proposed leadership change.

Stegall said he did not know about the declaration before the meeting but supports his firefighters speaking out.

"I support them to fight for what they believe in," Stegall said.

The proposed change also drew criticism from residents who said Stegall's experience and familiarity with the community were important to public safety.

Williston Fire Rescue firefighters voiced concern over a proposed leadership change during the Nov. 3 City Council meeting where they presented a formal declaration of no confidence in Mayor Charles Goodman. (Courtesy City of Williston)

Some speakers who said they live outside the city limits and rely on Williston Fire Rescue for emergency servcies also expressed their concern.

Jimbo Williams, who lives outside Williston's city limits, told council members he wants someone trained by Stegall to lead the department.

"But all I want you to know is if my house catches on fire, I want a chief that Lamar Stegall trained from here right on up to lead them to come put it out," Williams said.

Williams also warned that changes to the department could affect its ability to respond to emergencies.

“This here can easily get turned around to where we got a bunch of fire trucks down there, and we don't have anybody to drive one. So I just think we need to think about all that,” Stegall said.

Angela Yancey, another resident who said she lives outside the city, said her confidence in the department comes from knowing Stegall and his familiarity with the community.

"When I rely on the city, I rely on Chief Stegall," Yancey said.

She said Stegall knows where she lives and understands the people he serves. "Nothing against you, but I've never met you before in my life," Yancey told the officials.

Yancey said removing Stegall from his position would upset residents both inside and outside Williston.

Police Chief Mike Rolls addressed the criticism during the meeting, saying he did not want to take over the fire department.

"When a decision is made from my superior as to what he wants done in his department, my job is to obey that," Rolls said.

Rolls said there were three people in the meeting where the proposed change was discussed: himself, the mayor, and someone with human resources.

He also disputed claims that he and Goodman conspired to take over the fire department.

"All it's doing is creating chaos," Rolls said, adding that residents were spreading assumptions without first asking him what happened.

“If anybody has any questions that they want to know what happened or what transpired, I'm available whenever you want to talk about it. But to come in here and make accusations and not talk to me at all is a one-sided story. That's what it is,” Rolls said. “It's not only affecting me or Lamar or the fire department, the police department, the mayor, city council, it's destroying the whole city.”

Goodman also addressed the controversy, saying he was trying to understand how the fire department operates and prepare it for the future.

He said he went to Stegall and told him, "I have to replace the fire chief, and it is my duty under charter as the mayor to do that."

Goodman said Stegall had told him he planned to retire and that he wanted to understand how the department could continue operating after his departure.

"The system works with Lamar Stegall. But departments are supposed to be intergenerational, and they have to be made to pass down to the next people," Goodman said.

Goodman also said he did not intend to offend firefighters or residents.

"For those of you that have been offended, I can only offer my apologies. I never set out to offend anybody," Goodman said.

The proposal was ultimately withdrawn after the city attorney identified legal barriers involving the consolidation of the two public safety leadership positions.

During the meeting, Council Member Debra Jones said she had asked the city manager and city clerk to consult the city attorney after learning about the proposal.

Jones said the attorney determined the arrangement would violate both the city charter and the Florida Constitution.

"Yes, they need two separate individuals who are state certified to run them," Jones said.

In an email to WUFT News, Rolls confirmed the discussion had been overturned for legal reasons.

Goodman said the city is now considering other ways to improve the department rather than moving forward with the original proposal.

With Stegall's retirement approaching, the department still faces the question of who will lead Williston Fire Rescue next.

Stegall said he and Assistant Chief Jimmy Willis Jr. have spent more than three years preparing for the transition.

He said the next leader should have experience working in small, rural fire and rescue departments and understand how to build relationships with firefighters.

Stegall said the transition should be gradual and give the next chief time to understand the department.

“You think about what you need to do and what you need to change. And you do it gradually, not all at one time,” Stegall said.

The mayor and City Council will still have a role in determining the department's future leadership.