Gainesville was granted $25,115,577 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to renovate public or assisted housing. The Gainesville Housing Authority and the city of Gainesville co-applied for the grant to redevelop the Lake Terrace and Pine Meadows neighborhoods.

Gainesville Housing Authority CEO Pamela Davis and Mayor Harvey Ward learned the city had received the Choice Neighborhoods grant Sept. 3, according to an article published by the City of Gainesville.

The neighborhoods are owned by the Gainesville Housing Authority and located directly across from each other on East University Avenue. A new housing division called Cherry Grove will also be built before the existing neighborhoods are redeveloped so current residents will have a place to live during the project, according to City of Gainesville Public Information Officer Rossana Passaniti.

She said it will be located near the intersection of Waldo Road and East University Avenue.

The redevelopment will bring the number of accessible housing units from 180 to over 500 combined in Lake Terrace and Pine Meadows, Passaniti said. They will be mixed-income communities with a mix of townhomes and apartments.

“We’re really glad in that this will bring additional affordable housing units into the supply of affordable housing,” Passaniti said. “So it’s really maximizing the land that’s already there.”

According to a February Gainesville Housing Authority presentation, 75% of the grant money may be distributed to housing, 15% to people and 10% to the neighborhood. No plans are concrete. (Cameron Countryman/WUFT News)

This is not the first grant received for this project. Passaniti said the Gainesville Housing Authority was also awarded a $500,000 federal grant in 2023.

The housing authority spent the next two years focusing on community engagement, gathering information about what current residents want to see for the redevelopment through surveys and community meetings, Passaniti said.

The application submitted for the Choice Neighborhoods grant was 270 pages long, according to Passaniti.

“It not only showed the need for revitalizing this area, but just as importantly, it showed the strengths that the area has already, and then what’s in store,” Passaniti said.

Only three other communities received the grant: Fayetteville, North Carolina; New Bern, North Carolina and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, said Passaniti.

“When you’re one of four communities in the country, and you get $25 million, it really speaks volumes about the work that’s being done with respect to housing, of course, but then also working to help redevelop and invest in east Gainesville,” Passaniti said.

The surrounding east University neighborhood is 1.5 acres, she said. Other assets on that land include city parks and community centers. There is also a UF Health urgent care center nearby. A Regional Transit System station in the area broke ground on Oct. 30, and a fire station is also under construction. Passaniti said she thinks all of these assets contributed to the success of securing the federal grant.

Construction on Cherry Grove is expected to start in the next two to three years, Passaniti said. The Lake Terrace and Pine Meadows redevelopment is likely at least five years from beginning construction, she said.

A landscaper mows the entrance of Pine Meadows on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (Cameron Countryman/WUFT News)

Freddie Jones, Davis' executive assistant, wrote in an email that the construction timeline has not been finalized.

“GHA will host resident meetings and ensure communication remains fluid with all residents,” Jones wrote. “And all residents are made aware of their rights under the Uniform Relocation Act (URA).”

Jones said residents in good standing will have the right to return to their neighborhood when the redevelopment is completed.

It is not yet decided how the grant money will be distributed, Jones said. A Gainesville Housing Authority presentation from a city commission meeting in February showed a plan to distribute $19.5 million to housing, $3.9 million to people and $2.6 million to the neighborhood. This presentation was given before the grant was awarded, so these amounts may not be accurate today.

Tabitha Williams said she has been a Gainesville Housing Authority resident for 14 years. She’s highly involved in her community and was chosen to be a community ambassador for the Choice Neighborhood project.

“I’ve been out there long enough to know what the community needs,” Williams said.

She said the neighborhoods are in need of a redevelopment that leads to a thriving community and also preserves the area’s history. Williams said there are plans for a senior center, as well as a women and children’s center that she is excited about.

As a community ambassador, she said she connected with the community through surveys and events, including seafood dinners, that gave her a better idea of what everyone else’s priorities were for the redevelopment.

The Pine Meadows entrance is across the street from Lake Terrace at 2626 East University Avenue. (Cameron Countryman/WUFT News)

The surveys given to the community asked residents about their desire for a grocery store, medical facility, park and better transportation, Williams said. The surveys got as specific as asking about residents’ opinions on apartment layouts.

Williams said her community has been pretty static for most of the time she has lived there. Recently, however, she has seen improvements, such as the Gainesville Housing Authority’s new Empowerment, Life Skills, Innovations, Training and Entrepreneurship Training Center, also known as the E.L.I.T.E. Training Center.

The Gainesville Housing Authority partnered with Santa Fe College, the University of Florida Training, Research and Education for Environmental Occupations Center and the North Central Florida Apartment Association “to empower residents with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to achieve personal growth, economic mobility, and long-term self-sufficiency,” according to the Gainesville Housing Authority website .

As a participant in the center’s entrepreneurship program, Williams said the training center is yielding great results. She said she’s grateful to have a place where not just youth, but all adults, can develop skills.

According to the Gainesville Housing Authority website, the training center will be part of the E.L.I.T.E. Service Plaza, which is still in development. The other two components will be a Grass Roots Commissary Kitchen and a flexible youth space. The website said the service plaza is “a key component of the ongoing Choice Neighborhoods Initiative and Early Action Activities implementation strategy.”