New month, new laws: Here's what just went into effect in Florida

Florida's legislative session ended months ago, but on July 1, many of those decisions formally became law. And many of them are sure to carry an impact.

Here are some of Florida's newest laws:

HB 484 - Data Centers

House Bill 484 is in place to help protect electric customers from feeling the effects of data centers, which use lots of power. It also prohibits water management districts or the Department of Environmental Protection from issuing water use permits to large-scale data centers in certain circumstances.

HB 1159 - Sexual Offenses

House Bill 1159 reclassifies child pornography as child sex abuse material in legal text, and revises criteria related to certain offenses. It also resets mandatory minimums for those convicted of child sex abuse crimes.

HB 445 - 'Missy's Law'

HB 445 revises the definition of a dangerous crime and adds violations of computer pornography and child exploitation to the list of statutory definitions. Additionally, it requires the court to immediately send someone into custody if they plead no contest or guilty to a dangerous crime. It's named in honor of Melissa "Missy" Mogle, 5, who was murdered by her stepfather last year. At the time, he was out of jail waiting to be sentenced for an unrelated charge of attempting to meet a minor for sex.

SB 1004 - Pet Sales

Senate Bill 1004 implements consumer protections for pet sales. The bill increases the amount of time new pet owners have to invoke their rights after certain findings from veterinarians. It also requires businesses to be more transparent with customers about pets' medical history and any financing terms.

SB 124 - Florida Virtual School

Senate Bill 124 removes priority access to some Florida students who need expanded access to courses, are trying to graduate early or who are children of active duty military. The bill text said the change serves to better reflect the school's mission to serve all students.

HB 919 - Renaming Airports

House Bill 919 allows the state to override local governments in naming airports. It paves the way to rename Palm Beach International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.