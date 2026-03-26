Q&A: Alachua County Veterans Services Director Olajuwon White

Sunday marks 53 years since the final U.S. combat troops withdrew from South Vietnam. After the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was passed in 2017, March 29 has since been recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Only about 25% of the nearly 9 million Vietnam-era veterans have collected disability compensation or benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

A report by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that as many as 87,000 Vietnam War veterans and their survivors may qualify for compensation as of 2024. Those overlooked veterans and families could be entitled to more than $844 million, the report said.

As director of the Alachua County Veterans Services, Olajuwon White makes sure veterans are aware of and able to access the benefits they have earned.

White spoke with WUFT about his work as director and how the community can honor Vietnam War veterans.

This interview has been edited for clarity and concision.

Q: What do you do as the director of the Alachua County Veterans Services, and how did you get that position?

A: I have been the director since June 2025. My career started in this office in 2014 as a veteran service officer. For the past 11 to12 years, I've been working with veterans' benefits and veteran services.

Q: Can you explain the mission of the Alachua County Veterans Service and what you offer to veterans?

A: We provide no-cost representation to veterans and their families when applying for earned benefits. This includes monetary compensation for medical conditions related to active duty service. We gather medical documentation, ensure support and ask the VA to consider those conditions service-connected so veterans can receive benefits.

Located at Freedom Community Center, the Veterans Memorial represents a “Walk Through Time” starting in 1775 through the present year. Each tile block on the walkway represents one year. Each monument represents the wars American troops have fought in. (Olivia Bass/WUFT News)

Q: What barriers do veterans face in accessing benefits or support?

A: The barrier is just knowing the benefits. The VA is a large entity with many resources, and some veterans and families may not understand what they are entitled to. Our office assists with claims and takes a holistic approach to ensure they understand resources and how they affect daily life.

Q: Has the demand for services changed at all in recent years?

A: Demand has definitely increased, especially for Vietnam-era veterans. In 2022, the PACT Act expanded benefits, opening doors for those exposed to Agent Orange. Since then, there has been a quick uptick in assisting Vietnam-era veterans and their spouses or surviving spouses.

Q: What did the PACT Act change for Vietnam veterans?

A: It expanded access to benefits for presumptive conditions linked to Agent Orange exposure. The act identifies additional medical conditions, such as hypertension, meaning service connection is assumed if the veteran served in Vietnam and has certain ailments.

On top of each monument is a stack of bricks. Each brick represents 1,000 military lives lost. The front of each monument has a list of engraved names representing service members from Alachua County who died in that war. (Olivia Bass/WUFT News)

Q: How does this affect the families of those veterans as well?

A: It also benefits the surviving spouses. If a veteran died from a condition now linked to service, the VA can assume it was service-related, and the surviving spouse may be entitled to benefits. It has made a significant difference for veterans and their families.

Q: What is the significance of National Vietnam Veterans Day to both you and the veterans that you serve at the Alachua County Veterans Services?

A: It is a day for remembrance and recognition of those who served in the Vietnam War era. The Vietnam era really set the tone for service. They paved the way for us to understand how to serve our veterans and how to honor our veterans.

Q: How were Vietnam veterans treated differently when they returned home compared to veterans who are returning from service now?

A: There was a lot less understanding of their mission when Vietnam veterans returned home. Today, information is more widely available, and the public has a better understanding of military service. Fifty years later, we've done a better job as a community in understanding the information about their service.

This day is how we honor and show recognition to them because we didn't understand it during the Vietnam era. We didn't understand just the things that our military personnel were up against during that time.

This granite headstone lists the names of 29 University of Florida students who died while fighting in the Vietnam War. (Olivia Bass/WUFT News)

Q: How can veterans today who may be struggling take that first step in getting help and getting and seeking their benefits?

A: The first step is just connecting with your local office. We offer one-on-one conversations to understand the veterans as a person and help them navigate the VA process. They can sit down, talk and get guidance on eligibility and benefits. The starting point is the Alachua County Veterans Services office.

Q: What message would you like to give to the community to hear about honoring Vietnam veterans and just veterans in general?

A: We want to stand beside our veterans and ensure that they receive the benefits that they have earned. This day is not just about remembrance when we're talking about the Vietnam War Veterans Day; it's also about action.

If you know a veteran, if you are a veteran, now is the time to connect. We want you to share your stories, connect with our office and connect with the community.

Even a small act of appreciation goes a long way.

A lot of our Vietnam-era veterans hold things tight to them. But sometimes they have solace and comfort in being able to tell those stories and have those experiences. I want the community to understand the importance of the history of the veteran, and reach out to learn about their service and learn about their story.

If we continue to talk about it and discuss it, they'll never be forgotten, whether they're here with us or not.