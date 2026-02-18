Photo gallery: Fort White community meeting
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White community members attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Centerin Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White City Councilman Bill Koon reads from his notes at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White resident Carl King speaks at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White resident Carl King speaks at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White Mayor George Thomas echos sentiments made by Fort White residents at a special meeting in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White residents attended a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
