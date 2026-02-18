WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Fort White community meeting

WUFT
Published February 18, 2026 at 1:54 AM EST
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
1 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 01.jpg
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
2 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 02.jpg
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
3 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 03.jpg
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
4 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 04.jpg
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
5 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 05.jpg
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Centerin Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
6 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 06.jpg
Fort White community members attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Centerin Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
7 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 07.jpg
Fort White residents attend a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White City Councilman Bill Koon reads from his notes at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
8 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 08.jpg
Fort White City Councilman Bill Koon reads from his notes at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White resident Carl King speaks at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
9 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 09.jpg
Fort White resident Carl King speaks at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White resident Carl King speaks at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
10 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 10.jpg
Fort White resident Carl King speaks at a special meeting to discuss Fort White potentially dissolving into Columbia County in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White Mayor George Thomas echos sentiments made by Fort White residents at a special meeting in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
11 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 11.jpg
Fort White Mayor George Thomas echos sentiments made by Fort White residents at a special meeting in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Fort White residents attended a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
12 of 12  — 021726 Fort White Meeting KS 12.jpg
Fort White residents attended a special meeting to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County at Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)

Fort White residents attended a special meeting at the Fort White Community Center in Fort White, Fla., on Tuesday to discuss the town potentially dissolving into Columbia County.
Tags
Government and Politics Columbia CountyFort White

