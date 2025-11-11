Gallery: Alachua County Veterans Day celebration
1 of 15 — 13 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 14.JPG
Taylor Dean reads the inscriptions at the base of the ÒWalk Through TimeÓ veterans memorial, a walkway that traces U.S. military history beginning in 1775, during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
2 of 15 — 07 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 15.JPG
Private Kaydance Lancaster of the Young Marines holds the American flag before raising it during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
3 of 15 — 12 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 12.JPG
Retired Army Sgt. Robert Magee walks around a medevac helicopter during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
4 of 15 — 14 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 11.JPG
Senior Chief Maurice Perine of Gainesville High SchoolÕs Navy JROTC instructs cadets during the drill teamÕs demonstration at Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
5 of 15 — 03 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 13.JPG
Cliff Preston reads the inscriptions at the base of the ÒWalk Through TimeÓ veterans memorial, a walkway that traces U.S. military history beginning in 1775, during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
6 of 15 — 11 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 10.JPG
Fort Clarke Middle School Band Director Christopher Houze conducts the band during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
7 of 15 — 10 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 08.JPG
Private First Class Jade Santos (right) folds the American flag as Private Kaydance Lancaster (center) and Private First Class Charles Jones (left), all members of the Young Marines, hold it in place during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
8 of 15 — 06 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 09.JPG
Senior Chief Maurice Perine of Gainesville High SchoolÕs Navy JROTC instructs cadets during the drill teamÕs demonstration at Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
9 of 15 — 08 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 07.JPG
People gather at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, for Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day Celebration honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
10 of 15 — 15 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 06.JPG
People gather at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, for Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day Celebration honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
11 of 15 — 05 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 05.JPG
Attendees bow their heads for the invocation during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
12 of 15 — 04 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 04.JPG
David Cowart of Gainesville High SchoolÕs JROTC program stands with a bayonet as part of the color-guard detail during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
13 of 15 — 01 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 02.JPG
Sean Tonnelier of the Sons of the American Revolution stands in front of the memorial marker representing the American Revolution while holding the Easton Flag and wearing traditional colonial attire during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. The Easton Flag, believed to date back to the Revolutionary War, features thirteen stars and thirteen stripes arranged in a blue canton and symbolizes early American independence. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
14 of 15 — 02 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 01.JPG
Tony Sanchez (right) smiles as he sits on a bench with his family during a picnic following Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
15 of 15 — 09 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 03.JPG
Kaydance Lancaster, a Young Marine Private, lifts up the American flag on the new flagpole during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Community members gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Gainesville on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, to honor military service members during the county’s annual Veterans Day celebration, despite frigid temperatures. Local groups including Young Marines, Gainesville High School’s JROTC and Fort Clarke Middle School’s band participated in performances and demonstrations for the event.