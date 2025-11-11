Gallery: Alachua County Veterans Day celebration

13 of 15 — 01 11112025 Veterans Day Celebration LC 02.JPG

Sean Tonnelier of the Sons of the American Revolution stands in front of the memorial marker representing the American Revolution while holding the Easton Flag and wearing traditional colonial attire during Alachua CountyÕs Veterans Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. The Easton Flag, believed to date back to the Revolutionary War, features thirteen stars and thirteen stripes arranged in a blue canton and symbolizes early American independence. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)