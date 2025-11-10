Q&A with Karen Fiore, Archer’s new city commissioner

Karen Fiore has one goal in mind: to help Archer stay financially afloat.

Fiore, a long-time Archer resident and vocal presence at commission meetings, was confirmed in mid-October to be the sole candidate for the city’s open commission seat. It was left vacant after Commissioner Joan White resigned in September.

Bailey Diem/WUFT News Karen Fiore, Archer city commissioner

Fiore, who will be sworn in at Monday’s commission meeting, enters her first elected position amid the city’s ongoing financial struggles. Archer had amassed $1.3 million in debt as of January.

Archer city commissioners are currently under half-pay amid the crisis, and Fiore will be given a salary of $250 per month, amounting to $3,000 annually, according to city staff.

Fiore works as Gainesville Regional Utilities rates and budget manager and has over 25 years of experience handling money. She plans to make finance her top priority.

Ahead of her swearing in, WUFT News reporter Bailey Diem sat down with Fiore to discuss her goals for the new role.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.