Where to find food assistance in Alachua County

As of November 1st, residents of Gainesville and surrounding Alachua County who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) face uncertainty due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In Florida, nearly three million people depend on SNAP benefits, including 33,655 Alachua County residents as of 2022.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has warned that unless Congress restores federal funding, no benefits for November will be issued. For many families already worried by rising grocery costs and inflation, the pause in SNAP aid could mean choosing between essentials like food, rent and utilities.

Several local nonprofits are stepping up to provide basic necessities for families in need. Those seeking help can contact these organizations who are willing to help: