WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where to find food assistance in Alachua County

WUFT | By Isabella Gonzalez
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT
Gainesville Community Ministry anticipates welcoming more people as SNAP benefits are being threatened. They’re preparing to provide emergency food and work with families during times when food is unavailable.
(Juan Carlos Chauoi/WUFT News)
Gainesville Community Ministry anticipates welcoming more people as SNAP benefits are being threatened. They’re preparing to provide emergency food and work with families during times when food is unavailable.

As of November 1st, residents of Gainesville and surrounding Alachua County who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) face uncertainty due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

In Florida, nearly three million people depend on SNAP benefits, including 33,655 Alachua County residents as of 2022.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has warned that unless Congress restores federal funding, no benefits for November will be issued. For many families already worried by rising grocery costs and inflation, the pause in SNAP aid could mean choosing between essentials like food, rent and utilities.

Several local nonprofits are stepping up to provide basic necessities for families in need. Those seeking help can contact these organizations who are willing to help:

  • Salvation Army, 639 E University Ave,  352-376-1743
  • SWAG Family Resource Center, 807 SW 64th Terrace,  352-505-6823
  • Gainesville Community Ministry, 238 SW 4th Ave,  352-372-8162 
  • Catholic Charities Gainesville, 1701 NE 9th St, 352-372-0294 
  • The Children's Table, 680 W Thrasher Dr, 352-486-6525
Government and Politics
Isabella Gonzalez
Isabella is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Isabella Gonzalez

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required