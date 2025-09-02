WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marion County Clerk’s Office offers extended services for marriage licenses and passports

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published September 2, 2025 at 4:08 PM EDT

Neighbors in Marion County can head to the clerk of court and comptroller's office later this month if they're in need of a marriage license or passport.

The office will host events starting Tuesday, Sept. 23, until Thursday, Sept. 25.

During that time the office will offered extended services from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They will process new passport applications, but renewals will not be accepted.

Passport photography and marriage license services and ceremonies are also available.

Appointments are required via this link.
Government and Politics
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required