Marion County Clerk’s Office offers extended services for marriage licenses and passports
Neighbors in Marion County can head to the clerk of court and comptroller's office later this month if they're in need of a marriage license or passport.
The office will host events starting Tuesday, Sept. 23, until Thursday, Sept. 25.
During that time the office will offered extended services from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
They will process new passport applications, but renewals will not be accepted.
Passport photography and marriage license services and ceremonies are also available.