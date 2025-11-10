UF student with Hodgkin's Lymphoma raises funds for other cancer patients, inspires community

It began with an itch, but the sensations became too consuming to ignore.

Matthew Bravo scratched until he drew blood, his body covered in scars.

The junior studying political science at the University of Florida was diagnosed in September with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer. His symptoms included not being able to sleep, eat or function normally.

Going from doctor to doctor, waiting in the exam room for answers, stressed him more than receiving the diagnosis, he said. Over the course of four months, he was treated for different conditions and diagnosed with west nile virus, scabies and other viruses. But tests didn’t stop there.

When the cancer scans began, things fell into place, he said. He had a biopsy on his neck, but said he didn’t care what they diagnosed him with, as long as they diagnosed him with something. His initial reaction when the news that he had cancer came through: relief.

“I don’t wanna say I didn’t flinch at the diagnosis, but I was just ready to get started,” Bravo said. With a chuckle Bravo said, “I know it sounds a little rushed, but I’m always just like, keep pushing and moving forward with whatever the next topic or objective is.”

Courtesy of Matthew Bravo Matthew Bravo begins chemotherapy for Hodgkin's Lymphoma blood cancer. Throughout September, the month of his diagnosis, he devoted efforts to National Blood Cancer Awareness Month.



Bravo’s next objective was raising awareness, he said. Blood Cancer United’s data says 54,025 children or adolescents younger than 20 are living in remission from three different types of blood cancers: leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

The first thing he did when sharing his diagnosis on social media was start a GoFundMe for Blood Cancer United, to support blood cancer research and treatment breakthroughs.

He raised $12,000 in just one week. Within two weeks, he raised $19,177. His goal was $1,000. Despite the fact that he said cancer is one of the worst things you can be treated for, his first instinct was to help others.

On Sept. 3 he shared his diagnosis on Instagram. This post’s caption reads, “With your help, we can fund life saving research that leads to better care and better outcomes for patients across the world.”

The city of Gainesville will now join Bravo on his endeavor to raise awareness. On September 18 this year, Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward issued a proclamation declaring September “Matthew Milton Bravo Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Awareness Month.” Bravo accepted the proclamation at Gainesville City Hall surrounded by family, dozens of his Delta Chi fraternity brothers and friends.

“That’s why all eight billion of us are here, not me as mayor, but all of us, when we all try to help each other the world works a whole lot better,” said Ward.

It’s important to celebrate people in our community when they do great things, he said. He said people who don’t usually come to City Hall showed up for Bravo, forming lines outside the auditorium just to be a part of the proclamation meeting.

The proclamation wouldn’t have been possible without the support from Bravo’s Delta Chi fraternity brothers, who proposed the plan to the City of Gainesville. Bravo said he had no idea this was planned until the day before the meeting. Coe Leavengood, Delta Chi fraternity president, said they wanted to show up for him the way he shows up for others.

Courtesy of Matthew Bravo Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward awarded Bravo with his proclamation in the city hall auditorium alongside friends and family.



“People always say you don’t remember someone by what they say or do, but how they make you feel, and that’s exactly who Bravo is,” said Leavengood.

Leavengood recalled being devastated and upset at Bravo’s diagnosis, questioning why it had to happen to him.

“What did he do?” said Leavengood. “Out of anyone,” he said, “it made my day worse.” He said it quickly made him realize showing up for the people around you is what really matters.

The Delta Chi fraternity brothers not only organized his proclamation, but hosted a fundraiser for Blood Cancer United on campus in the Plaza of the Americas. The same day of his proclamation, calling it “Buzzcuts 4 Bravo”, at least 50 students stopped by for haircuts from a barber. They raised $4,200.

Bravo looks ahead to his journey with optimism he said. According to the Mayo Clinic, stage one Hodgkin’s Lymphoma has a survival rate of 92%.

Bravo is now undergoing chemotherapy and encourages others who might be experiencing blood cancer symptoms to get tested. He says asking questions to your health care provider early on could be the difference between a hospital visit or a hospital stay.

